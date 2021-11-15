Some third of space-side part of Challenge movie shot inside Nauka module

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Some 30% of the space drama Challenge’s part filmed aboard the International Space Station (ISS) was set inside Russia’s Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module, Russian cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, who is continuing his space mission aboard the ISS, said in an interview with TASS.

"I think, some 30% was shot inside the Nauka multi-purpose laboratory module, about a third was shot in our main service module Zvezda, and about 30% - inside other modules," he said.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko returned from the ISS on October 17 aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft. Peresild and Shipenko spent 12 days onboard the ISS. They were shooting the first-ever movie in outer space about a woman doctor who travels to the orbital outpost to save a cosmonaut’s life. The film is a joint project of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, Russia’s Channel One and the Yellow, Black and White studio. Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov also have parts in the movie. Shkaplerov and Dubrov are continuing their spaceflight mission onboard the ISS until the spring of 2022.