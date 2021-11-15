First day of Soyuz crew exams held with Japanese space tourists at GCTC

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The first day of comprehensive pre-flight cosmonaut training exams was held at the Yuri A. Gagarin State Scientific Research-and-Testing Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC), Russia’s space agency Roscosmos said in a statement on Monday.

The spacecraft’s main crew lists Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, Japanese billionaire entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and his business assistant Yozo Hirano. Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and Japan’s Shun Ogiso are the backup crew.

"Today, on November 15, 2021, at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center, comprehensive pre-flight cosmonaut training exams kicked off with the participation of main and backup crews of the expedition visiting the International Space Station," the message reads.

Russia’s space agency specified that since the backup crew includes only two crew members, Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fediaev was involved in the examination.

During the exam, the crew members faced a number of emergency situations related to malfunctions during the operation of equipment, work with equipment and life-support systems at the station. Furthermore, during the training, "accidents" are introduced, including fire, depressurization or the release of toxic substances. The final day of comprehensive examination training is November 16.

The launch of the Soyuz MS-20 manned spacecraft with two space tourists is scheduled for December 8, 2021. The space travelers will spend 12 days in orbit. Cosmonaut Misurkin will be the commander of the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft.