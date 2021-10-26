Roscosmos, NASA look at possible docking of Russian Orel spacecraft to US lunar Gateway

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin said on Tuesday he met with a NASA representative on the sidelines of the 72nd International Astronautical Congress in Dubai to discuss issues of possible docking of the Russian Orel spacecraft to the United States’ prospective lunar Gateway.

"Today, we spoke about the necessity to adapt technical standards so that the Russian Orel spaceship could be docked to the American lunar Gateway if necessary after its flight tests are over," he told a briefing.

The 72nd International Astronautical Congress is running at the Dubai World Trade Center under the aegis of the International Astronautical Federation on October 25-29. The congress has brought together the heads of space agencies from different countries, space industry representatives, equipment producers and scientists specializing in space-related problems. Specialists will demonstrate their achievements and discuss plans for future mission to explore space.