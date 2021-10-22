Rocket with Russian wood painting style stickers to appear at Baikonur pad on October 25

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The State Commission decided to transport the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with the Progress MS-18 cargo spacecraft to the launch pad of the Baikonur Cosmodrome, the Roscosmos State Space Corporation revealed on Friday.

"The State Commission at the Baikonur Cosmodrome made a decision to clear the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle for rollout and installation at the launch pad on the morning of October 25," Roscosmos posted on Twitter.

The liftoff of the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle, which will put the Progress MS-18 cargo spacecraft into orbit, is scheduled for 03:00 Moscow Time on October 28. The spacecraft is expected to dock with the ISS on October 30.

Earlier, the space corporation posted snapshots on its website of the first and second rocket stages. The images featured stickers with Khokhloma ornaments, which originated in the eponymous village, now part of the Nizhny Novgorod Region. The rocket also bears symbols in honor of the 800th anniversary of Nizhny Novgorod.

Head of the Nutrition Department of the ISS Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS), Alexander Agureev, told TASS that nutrition packages, which include ready-made meal kits for the New Year's table will be delivered on the Progress MS-18 spacecraft.