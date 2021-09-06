New coronavirus strains to appear every 3-4 months — expert

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. New strains of the novel coronavirus will be appearing every 3-4 months, infectious disease specialist Yevgeny Timakov said on the Moskva-24 television channel on Monday.

"There will be more mutations regardless of the season. Mutations will continue non-stop. Every 3-4 months we will be learning that some new coronavirus strain has emerged," he said.

Timakov predicts that most of those to be infected in the autumn will be children and students. During wintertime the virus will fade into the background to give way to influenza, he added.