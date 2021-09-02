Russia to start deploying new orbital station in 5-6 years — Roscosmos chief

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The federal space agency Roscosmos plans to start deploying the new Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS) in five-six years, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said at the New Knowledge online educational marathon on Thursday.

"We are planning to start deploying this station somewhere in five-six years," Rogozin said.

Russia's new research and power module will serve as the basic module of the future orbital station, the Roscosmos chief said.

"This will be already a completely new generation of orbital modules. The new station will feature open architecture and similar modules will replace each other when they use up their service life," Rogozin said.