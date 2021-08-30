Russian cosmonauts begin experiments in new Nauka research lab aboard orbital outpost

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian cosmonauts have begun conducting experiments in the latest Nauka (Science) multi-purpose laboratory module aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Twice Hero of the Soviet Union, Chief Designer of the Energia Space Rocket Corporation and Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Solovyov told TASS on Monday.

"The experiments are already underway more or less. Finally, the multi-zone electric furnace has been delivered to the ISS and is being installed," Solovyov said in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of the Energia Space Rocket Corporation.

Russia plans to conduct five-six various experiments in the Nauka research module annually, the Energia chief designer said.

Russia’s Nauka research lab

Russia’s latest Nauka multi-purpose research lab was launched from the Baikonur spaceport on July 21. The module docked with the orbital outpost on July 29.

The Nauka multi-functional laboratory module is for implementing a Russian program of applied research and experiments. With the launch of the Nauka research module into operation, the Russian segment of the International Space Station will receive additional space for equipping workplaces, storing cargoes and accommodating water and oxygen regeneration equipment.

The Nauka module will provide a second toilet for Russian cosmonauts (the first is located in the Zvezda module) and a room for a third crewmember. It will also use the European Robotic Arm (ERA) that will help perform some operations without spacewalks.