Space is highest politics, says Russia’s space agency chief

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Space activities are the highest politics and ethics of relations between nations and national leaderships, Director General of Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin told the Global Space Exploration Conference 2021 (GLEX 2021) on Tuesday.

"Space is often referred to as a place that is free of politics. Space is the highest politics. Space activities are the highest ethics of relationships between nations and their leaderships," Rogozin stressed. According to the space chief, true leaders and rational part of nations will never allow space to be militarized.

The Global Space Exploration Conference was initially supposed to be held in St. Petersburg in 2020 but had to be postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The forum is held annually in different countries. St. Petersburg hosts the event this year between June 14 and 18.