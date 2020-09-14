Japan’s Self-Defense Forces get instructions what to do when sighting UFO

TOKYO, September 14. /TASS/. Japan’s Ministry of Defense and the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) have been instructed what to do if they sight unidentified flying objects that could potentially pose a threat to national security. The instructions include collecting as much information as possible, the NHK television channel said on Monday. The instructions were approved by Defense Minister Taro Kono and distributed in writing among the departments concerned.

The air pilots are instructed to promptly notify their command of the spotted UFO or drone. Kono asked SDF members, who are in charge of protecting Japan's airspace, to record any such phenomenon on camera and to analyze it as thoroughly as possible.

Kono issued orders to draft the instructions for the SDF back in April.

"Frankly speaking, I don't believe in UFOs," he remarked, though.

At the end of April, the Pentagon made public several videos recorded by the US Navy which, as follows from a statement for the media, showed "unidentified aerial phenomena." The footage was caught on camera by pilots of US combat planes in November 2004 and January 2015. The videos were uploaded to the Internet in 2007 and 2017, although the Pentagon had not authorized their publication. The US Navy eventually confirmed that the videos were authentic.

After that the US Department of Defense announced the establishment of an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force to investigate such incidents.