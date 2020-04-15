China to launch Earth observation satellites Sanya-1in 2021

HAIKOU, April 15. /TASS/. China's Hainan plans to launch the Sanya-1 satellite constellation in space in 2021. According to the Hainan Daily, these satellitess will become the first remote sensing satellites in the region that will be able to transmit high-resolution images.

According to the newspaper, the Sanya-1 satellite group will consist of two vehicles. Currently, they are already under construction. These satellites will be used in agriculture and forestry, the fishing industry and in ocean research.

Sanya-1 spacecraft were developed by Satellite (Zhuhai) Aerospace Technology using technology from Harbin Polytechnic University.

In addition to Sanya-1, Hainan plans to launch several series of satellites, including four probes of the Hainan-1 series and two Sansha-1. After the successful creation of the satellite constellation, the spacecraft will provide surveillance of the earth's surface for the needs of shipping and the fishing industry. Moreover, the satellites can be used during search and rescue operations at sea.

The creation of the main infrastructure of the Wenchang cosmodrome was completed in 2014. The proximity of the space facility to the equator facilitates heavy rocket launches. According to the Chinese space program, it will be used to launch the modules of the Chinese space station and in Moon exploration. In July 2018, Hainan Governor Shen Xiaoming said in an interview with TASS that the local authorities were ready to set up a specialized Russian-Chinese center for those purposes in the province.