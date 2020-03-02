First launch from Russia’s Vostochny spaceport in 2020 scheduled for late April

"The first launch this year from that spaceport [is due — TASS] at the end of April," Rogozin twitted.

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos has scheduled the first launch from the Vostochny spaceport in 2020 for the end of April, Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said on his Twitter on Monday.

The Roscosmos chief also demonstrated rockets and boosters that were in the cosmodrome’s assembly and testing facility and the pace of construction of the launch pad for the Angara carrier rocket.

Roscosmos earlier reported that four Fregat boosters had been delivered to the spaceport for scheduled launches of OneWeb satellites in 2020.

Currently, five Soyuz-2.1b carrier rockets are kept in the assembly and testing facility. In December 2019, Roscosmos Chief Rogozin presented a video during a press conference at the Vostochny spaceport, according to which five launches are planned from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in 2020. It was announced in February that the blast-off of the Meteor-M No.2-3 satellite had been delayed until 2021 due to the need of additional tests.