Russian cosmonaut hails idea of complementing crews’ emergency kit with weapons

STAR CITY /Moscow Region/, September 17. /TASS/. Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononeko believes that in certain situations space crews returning from the International Space Station may need weapon, while the current emergency kits include no arms at all.

"A re-entry capsule may touch the surface at any point on the globe. Possibly, this may happen in hard-to-access areas, so we may need a special knife to build a shelter. Possibly, we will need weapons, because wild animals are still there," Kononeko told a news conference at the space training center on Tuesday.