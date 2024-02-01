Su-75 Checkmate’s design modified to optimize its cost — Rostec

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Based on feedback from potential buyers, Russia’s Su-75 Checkmate single-engine light tactical fighter jet underwent technical changes allowing to optimize its costs, TASS has learned from Rostec.

"Rostec’s United Aircraft Corporation received feedback from potential buyers regarding the Checkmate project. Apart from receiving additional requirements, expressed by potential buyers, an effort was made to optimize its cost and analyze certain technical solutions. This allowed to boost its competitive performance and commercial appeal, as well as to reduce technical risks while creating this domestically-made single-engine aircraft," Rostec said.

The company said that because of the aircraft’s modular design and the use of modern digital technologies, technical changes could be introduced within the shortest possible timeframe.