MOSCOW, January 3. /TASS/. The testing of a new modification of the Pantsir-SM-SV anti-aircraft missile and cannon system is coming to an end, the Rostec state corporation has told TASS.

"The A.G. Shipunov Instrument Engineering Design Bureau (part of the High-Precision Systems holding company of Rostec State Corporation) is currently completing tests of the Pantsir-SM-SV SAM system. The tests have shown that the system meets the Defense Ministry’s requirements," it said.