Incident in Makhachkala violates law, will be assessed by law enforcement — official

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. The incident at the Makhachkala airport was a blatant violation of the law and it will be investigated thoroughly by law enforcement agencies, according to Head of Russia’s Republic of Dagestan Sergey Melikov.

"The actions of those who gathered at the Makhachkala airport today (October 29 - TASS) are a flagrant violation of the law. There is no bravery in waiting in a crowd for unarmed people who have done nothing wrong. Breaking into airport territory requires no determination. There is no honor in cursing strangers, reaching into their pockets, and checking their passport. There are no good intentions in attacking women with children who were receiving treatment in another country," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

"All Dagestanis sympathize with the suffering of victims of unjust people and politicians, and we pray for peace in Palestine. But what happened at our airport is outrageous and should be investigated thoroughly by law enforcement. And this will undoubtedly be done," Melikov concluded.

Several hundred people gathered at the Makhachkala airport on the evening of October 29 for a protest rally against the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The Dagestan government reported that the situation is under control and that security forces are on the scene.