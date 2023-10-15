Multipolar world being created along with growing potential of countries — Putin

TASS, October 15. The growing potential of many countries, including Russia and China, results in creation of a multipolar concept of the world, President Vladimir Putin said in the interview with the China Media Group.

"The multipolar world is being created on its own, as a matter of fact. It takes place in connection with the rising potential of many countries, including - in no small measure - with growth of the potential of the People’s Republic of China," the Russian leader said.

"India is growing in Asia, Indonesia is growing, and many other countries," Putin noted. "In Latin America - Brazil. Russia is getting to its feet and becoming strong. I would like to say again: this is the manifestation of the objective process of multipolar world forming," he added.