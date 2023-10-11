DPR reports 24 Ukrainian shelling attacks on its territory in past day

DONETSK, October 11. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 24 shelling attacks on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Tuesday, firing 84 munitions, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Wednesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, the mission reported 24 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups," the mission said in a statement. "A total of 84 munitions of various types were fired."

Two people were injured as a result of these attacks. The Ukrainian fire damaged four houses and one infrastructure facility in Donetsk.

A total of 44 Ukrainian shelling incidents were reported in the republic on the previous day, Monday, October 9.