Russia could revoke its ratification of Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty — Putin

SOCHI, October 5. /TASS/. Russia could revoke its ratification of the Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty, given that the US hasn’t ratified it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

"As a rule, specialists say that with a new weapon you have to make sure that the special warhead will work without failure, but you don't have to conduct tests. I am not ready to say now whether we need to conduct tests or not, but it is possible, in principle, to do the same in relations with the United States as it did, when it signed but did not ratify [the Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty]. We however both signed and ratified it. But it’s up to lawmakers at the State Duma. Theoretically, it is possible to revoke the ratification, and if we do so, it will be quite enough," the president said.

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) was adopted in 1996. It bans nuclear weapons test explosions and any other nuclear explosions, for both civilian and military purposes, in all environments. It has been ratified by 178 countries, but has not entered into force as eight nations have not ratified the treaty. India, Pakistan and North Korea have not signed the treaty. The United States, China, Egypt, Israel and Iran signed it, but did not ratify.