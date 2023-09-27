Three people involved in shootout resulting in police officer’s death detained in Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, September 27. /TASS/. Law enforcement officers have detained three people involved in the shootout in the Russian North Caucasus region of Dagestan, in which two people were killed, including a police officer, the regional Interior Ministry reported.

On Wednesday, shooting broke out in the Dagestani village of Levashi. According to preliminary information from the regional Interior Ministry, two people were killed and four more hospitalized. Among those killed is a high-ranking police officer from the Levashi police department.

"Three wanted participants in the incident have been detained and taken to the police station. Measures have been taken to detain the rest of the wanted individuals," the statement said.

According to the ministry, members of two families found themselves confronting each other.

"During a fight, one of the participants took out a gun and opened fire on the conflicting people. In response, another participant in the incident took out an assault rifle and opened fire on the crowd," the press service said.

The conflict between two young people from the village erupted on Tuesday.

"Later, they, with the involvement of more than 25 relatives from both sides, went to a wasteland next to the local airfield to have it out with each other," the press service added.

Criminal charges were pressed under Article 105 of Russia’s Criminal Code (homicide of two or more people carried out in a generally dangerous manner). The fugitives involved in the incident have been put on the wanted list.