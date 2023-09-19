Putin orders to update volume of new armaments program with consideration of special op

IZHEVSK, September 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin order to update the volume of the new state armaments program, noting a number of unresolved financial issues during the meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission Tuesday.

"Due to a number of factors, the demand for armaments, military and special vehicles grows significantly," Putin noted. "This is connected to the special military operation, the unprecedented sanctions pressure on Russia and the growing size of our Armed Forces, emergence of new units."

"Therefore, it is necessary, to update the initial original data for armaments program project [for 2025-2034] and the volume of its resource support. As you know, a number of financial issues remain unresolved so far, and I propose to discuss them and to adopt a balanced solution with consideration of economic capabilities of the state," the president underscored.