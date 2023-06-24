Counter-terror regime introduced in Moscow, Moscow and Voronezh Regions

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. A counter-terror regime has been introduced in Moscow, the Moscow and Voronezh Regions, the National Counter-Terror Committee reported on Saturday.

"A counter-terror regime has been introduced on the territory of the city of Moscow, the Moscow and Voronezh Regions in order to thwart potential terror attacks," the committee said in a statement.

The counter-terror regime has been introduced in these regions for the first time.

A counter-terror operation is a legal regime that envisages a number of measures and temporary restrictions, such as carrying out identity checks, enhancing public order protection, exercising control of phone calls, using transport means belonging to organizations regardless of their ownership status, suspending hazardous production facilities, limiting communications, temporarily resettling people and restricting traffic of transport means and pedestrians on streets. The sale of guns and alcohol can be prohibited.