Nord Stream sabotage impossible without state support — Russia’s UN mission

UNITED NATIONS, June 16. /TASS/. The sabotage attack targeting Russia’s Nord Stream pipelines could be carried out only with direct governmental support, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"This terror attack can be carried out only with direct governmental support," Polyansky wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Just like [US investigative journalist] Seymour Hersh warned in March, Western countries have started to actively throw alternative versions of the incident to the media. As a rule, they blame some self-organized Ukrainians for that, who allegedly are not even directly linked to the regime of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky," the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel.

He said Russia rejected those versions as an "attempt to set the investigation on the wrong track."

According to Polyansky, the Russian delegation raised the issue during UN Security Council consultations, held behind closed doors on Thursday.

"The matter of the investigation is not closed for us, and we will return to it in an appropriate form at a convenient time, if the situation does not change," the Russian first deputy envoy said.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" that took place on three lines of Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. Swedish seismologists registered two explosions that occurred on September 26 near the pipeline route. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office initiated a criminal case over charges of international terrorism.