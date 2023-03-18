Crimea’s reunification creates new opportunities for development — senior lawmaker

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Crimea’s reunification with Russia created new opportunities for the country’s development, Speaker of the Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin said on Saturday.

"The Crimeans voted for restoring the historical truth and justice at the 2014 referendum. This decision determined our common future and created new opportunities for Russia’s development," Volodin pointed out, as cited on the State Duma’s Telegram channel.

"Our unity and love for the country help us overcome the challenges of time," he added.

Celebrations dedicated to the ninth anniversary of the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia are taking place on the peninsula and in other Russian regions on Saturday. The celebrations include festive concerts, patriotic and charitable activities in support of participants in Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.