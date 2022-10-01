Hostel on fire in northeastern Moscow, people blocked inside

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. A hostel caught fire in northeastern Moscow and some people could not get out and are remaining inside the building, a source in the emergency services told TASS.

"On Yaroslavskaya Street 10, building 5, a fire broke out in a hostel with thick black smoke coming from the fourth floor. Currently, evacuation is underway, some people are blocked inside by fire," the source said.

According to him, open fire is on the other side of the building. People are being evacuated by ladders.