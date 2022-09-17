Russia records another 58,305 coronavirus cases, 107 deaths

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia recorded 58,305 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 20,382,344.

As many as 4,216 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 4,178 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in 44 regions of the country and rose in 36 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 7,077 to 3,141,079 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 4,152 to 1,715,663

Coronavirus recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 49,962 to 19,344,838 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. As many as 50,020 recoveries were confirmed on Friday. Recoveries increased by 6,836 to 2,908,304 in Moscow in the past day and by 3,012 to 1,647,294 in St. Petersburg.

Coronavirus death toll

Russia recorded 107 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 385,944. Moscow’s fatalities surged by 28 to 45,669 in the past 24 hours and St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 deaths rose by 24 to 35,024.