Number of fatalities in Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano incident in Kamchatka climbs to eight

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 5. /TASS/. The number of tourists who died while ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano in Russia’s Kamchatka has increased from six to eight, regional authorities told TASS on Monday.

"The number [of those dead] has increased to eight. The people were wet, we have already advised guides to take the clothes off those who died earlier but, unfortunately, the people did not live through the night. A couple of minutes ago, a helicopter flew out to them, there will be another attempt to get down to the remaining people," the regional government said.

Currently, local rescuers are undertaking a fourth attempt to land on the volcano. The rescue operation’s result will depend on the weather. A land rescue group has already ascended 1,400 meters. The gusts of wind on the volcano reach 20 meters per second.

A group of 10 tourists and two guides set out on August 30. On September 3, nine people began ascending the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano with three people remaining in a camp at the height of 3,300 meters. Earlier, six fatalities among the ascending tourists were reported.

At 4,800 meters, Klyuchevskaya Sopka is Eurasia’s highest active volcano.