Kadyrov says he would contemplate stepping down as Chechnya’s head

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Chechnya’s head Ramzan Kadyrov called himself "the longest-serving head" among the regional governors in Russia and said that he was mulling over his resignation, according to the video uploaded on Kadyrov’s Telegram channel on Saturday.

"Today I found out that I am, in fact, the ‘longest-serving’ incumbent head of a subject of the Russian Federation. I have already been running the republic for 15 years," he says in the video. "I think my time has come before they kick me out. We have already started to contemplate this."

In the caption to the video he pointed out that he believes "he well deserves an open-ended and long vacation.".