Number of Russians under medical observation for COVID-19 doubles in past week

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The number of Russians who are currently under medical observation for the coronavirus doubled in the past week, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at a meeting of the presidium of the government’s Anti-Coronavirus Coordination Council.

"The total number of coronavirus patients who are under medical observation doubled in the past week alone," he noted. "However, people continue to receive the necessary first aid and emergency treatment," Murashko added.

Since the onset of the pandemic, over 381.7 mln coronavirus cases and about 5.7 mln fatalities have been recorded worldwide. According to Russia’s federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, the country has so far confirmed 12,128,796 cases and 332,690 deaths. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.