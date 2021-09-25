Moscow sends 45 requests to Washington over cyberattacks on Russian targets - Lavrov

UNITED NATIONS, September 25. /TASS/. Moscow sent 45 requests to Washington, demanding probes into cyberattacks on Russian targets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a Saturday press conference devoted to the outcome of his visit to New York for the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

"Most cyberattacks on our targets came from the US, about half of them," he noted. "We sent 45 official requests to our American colleagues, which contained facts that demand probes. We received answers to only nine of them. We, in turn, got about ten requests and responded to them all," Lavrov added.