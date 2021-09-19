Voter turnout for Russia’s legislative elections reaches 40.49%

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The total voter turnout during the elections to the Russian State Duma currently reaches 40.49%, according to the information board at the Central Election Commission on Sunday.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as the Single Voting Day. The balloting process will span across three days - September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will go to the polls to cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections for 39 regional parliaments.