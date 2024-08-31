Russia won’t exchange territory after attack on Kursk Region — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russia is not considering exchanging its territory following the attack on the Kursk Region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with RT television.

"It is very hard to tell what goal and intent they were pursuing. But political analysts are discussing it now. And even [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky said, he sometimes makes Freudian slips, that they will need this for future exchanges. That's why they are taking prisoners and want to seize square kilometers. It's so simple-minded and naive. We do not discuss our territory with anyone. We do not negotiate about our territory," the minister said, as he commented on Ukraine's attack on the Kursk Region.