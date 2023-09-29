Eleven new members elected to IAEA Board of Governors

VIENNA, September 29. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said 11 new members have been elected to the organization’s Board of Governors for the period of 2023-2024.

These countries are: Algeria, Armenia, Bangladesh, Burkina-Faso, Ecuador, Indonesia, South Korea, the Netherlands, Paraguay, Spain and Ukraine.

The Board of Governors is one of the two policy-making bodies of the IAEA. The Board examines and makes recommendations to the General Conference on the IAEA's financial statements, programme and budget. It considers applications for membership, approves safeguards agreements and the publication of the IAEA's safety standards. It also appoints the Director General of the IAEA, with the approval of the General Conference.

The Board’s next session will be held in October. Earlier, Russia was elected to the board for the period of 2023-2024.