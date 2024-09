MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia set the official dollar exchange rate for September 13, 2024 at 91.1096 rubles, which is 16 kopecks lower than the previous figure.

The regulator lowered the euro-to-ruble exchange rate by 35 kopecks to 100.3907 rubles.

The official yuan exchange rate has been raised by 2 kopecks to 12.7362 rubles.