Three cyberattacks on CEC resources from abroad registered on September 17 - official

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Head of the Federal Center of Informatization (FCI) Affiliated to Russia’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Alexander Sokolchuk has said that three cyberattacks on CEC’s resources from abroad had been registered during the first day of voting in the parliamentary elections.

"On September 17, we registered three targeted attacks from abroad. I will not name the countries, because it is a debatable issue in which country [the IP addresses] were located," he said at a briefing at the CEC Information Center on Saturday.

"Security tools, which protect the Russian Central Election Commission’s website, blocked about 246,000 requests. Evidently, preparations for tomorrow are underway, we will be getting ready for that," he noted.

Elections to the 8th Russian State Duma (lower house) are scheduled for September 19, 2021, known as Single Voting Day. The balloting process spans across three days - September 17, 18, and 19. In addition to the State Duma elections, voters will cast ballots for the heads of nine Russian regions (in another three regions local legislatures will elect top executive officials) and in elections to 39 regional parliaments.