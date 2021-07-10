Nine injured as boat capsizes in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Nine people, including three children, were injured when a boat capsized in St. Petersburg, the city’s emergencies services told TASS on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Duderhof Canal at 15.23 Moscow time.

"There were nine people aboard, including three minors. After the boat crashed into the concrete embankment, all the passengers fell into the water. They were injured and hospitalized after an examination," the spokesperson said.

According to the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Department for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, the accident is under investigation.