Over 200 houses flooded in Crimea, hospital and Kerch’s center cut off power

SIMFEROPOL, June 17. /TASS/. More than 200 houses have been flooded in Crimea’s Kerch as a result of heavy rains, the hospital and the city center were left without electricity, the city administration’s press service reported on Thursday.

"According to the latest data, Zhenya Dudnik Street, Komarov Street, Vokzalnoye shosse, Pirogov and Sovetskaya streets have been flooded. It is about 236 private and residential buildings," the press service stated.

The Kerch administration specified that "the central part of the city, as well as the hospital No.1, were blacked out". "The regional power plant services are examining electric substations. A generator for the hospital’s operation is being installed," the press service noted.

According to the city authorities, six boats and over ten pieces of large equipment are involved in the rescue operation. "People are being evacuated. A temporary accommodation center has been set up for residents at Voikova Street, 30," the press service went on to say.

Crimean Health Minister Alexander Ostapenko said that some 126 patients were in the hospital. "Everything is under control here, the employees are all in place, the chief doctor has already got to the workplace and reports to me every half an hour. There are different patients, there is a multi-field hospital, everything is fine," the minister stated.

Russian Emergencies Ministry’s regional department issued a storm warning for June 17 in Crimea due to unfavorable weather conditions. Earlier, Phobos weather center’s leading specialist Yevgeny Tishkovets reported that large-scale floods were predicted on Thursday in Novorossiysk, Kerch, Feodosia and Anapa.