Sputnik V refutes Bild’s reports about dead end in talks on vaccine supplies to Germany

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Reports published in Germany’s Bild that talks between Russia and Germany on possible purchases of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has come to a dead end are not true, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Sputnik V’s Telegram channel on Sunday.

"Bild’s reports are not true and can be seen as an example of a disinformation campaign geared to bar the Russian and other similar vaccines from entering the European and other markets. In the recent time, the Bild newspaper has published more than 15 such articles attacking the Sputnik V vaccine that contain wrong facts based on information from anonymous sources," it said.