Russia reports a new high of 9,321 coronavirus cases since March 20

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. New confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 9,321 in the past twenty-four hours, registering the highest level since March 20, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

The relative growth in COVID-19 cases equaled 0.2%, the latest figures show.

Overall, Russia has recorded 4,693,469 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic in the country, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 8,832 in the past twenty-four hours to 4,319,389. The share of patients discharged from hospitals upon their recovery exceeded 92% of all coronavirus infections, the latest figures show.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 398 in the past twenty-four hours compared to 397 a day before to 105,193. The mortality rate remained unchanged at 2.24%, the latest figures show.