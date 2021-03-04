Owners of translation service sue Navalny for damages caused by rallies

MOSCOW, March 4. /TASS/. Owners of the Ex Libris translation service Oleg and Gennady Yegorov have filed a lawsuit against Alexey Navalny demanding to remove his YouTube channel and claiming 10 mln rubles (over $135,000) in damages over unauthorized protest rallies, Moscow’s Lyublino District Court where the suit was filed told TASS on Thursday.

"The Yegorov’s lawsuit was submitted to court, it is at the registry until it is accepted and distributed to a judge," the agency’s interlocutor said.

Google is named as a co-defendant since it owns YouTube.

According to the lawsuit, rallies by Navalny’s supporters inspired by publications in his blog obstructed access to an office of the translation service in Moscow causing damage to the company.

During an unauthorized rally on January 23 in Moscow, several citizens blocked roads and sidewalks in the vicinity of Pushkin Square. As a result, traffic stopped and transportation services were blocked. A criminal case was opened under Part 1, Article 267 of the Russian Criminal Code.