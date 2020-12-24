‘Light’ vaccine against coronavirus is first component of Sputnik V, developer says

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. A "light" vaccine against the novel coronavirus is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine and does not represent a new separate vaccine preparation, Deputy Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry Boris Naroditsky told TASS on Thursday.

"The ‘light’ [vaccine] we are talking about now is exactly the same thing as the first component of our [Sputnik V] vaccine," the scientist explained.

He noted that because of this, patenting the "light" vaccine is currently not an issue, however, in the future, when Sputnik V overall will be enhanced, a decision will be made on patenting innovations. "In the future, of course, we will fine-tune the vaccine overall, both components, it’s just like with any other product, there is always something to enhance. All of this is in the future and doesn’t involve the present day," he said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned the "light" version of the vaccine. According to him, the duration of action of this preparation will be shorter, however, it will allow to inoculate a larger number of people. As Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center Alexander Gintsburg explained later, the immunity after administration of the "light" vaccine is formed during three weeks and will remain for about 3-4 months. The main goal of this preparation is to decrease the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus in countries with very high death tolls. At the same time, a traditional two-component inoculation will be used in Russia.