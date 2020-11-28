Putin may deliver State of the Nation Address to parliament at beginning of 2021

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin is not scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly until the end of 2020, but it is likely to be delivered at the beginning of 2021, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"It is not going to take place until the end of the year. At least, it has not been planned yet," the Russian presidential press secretary said when asked about a timeframe of the state-of-the-nation address.

"I would rather look at the beginning of next [year], like it was in the past few years," Peskov added.