Russia reports 334 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 334 in the past 24 hours compared to 355 deaths reported a day earlier. A total of 27,990 people have died by now, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

The conditional mortality rate stands at 1.73%, as follows from the information provided by the crisis center.

Another 55 deaths were recorded in Moscow, 42 in St. Petersburg, 15 in the Kostroma Region, 13 in the Rostov Region, 13 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 10 in the Irkutsk Region and 10 in the Altai Region. The Moscow and Kemerovo regions as well as Buryatia reported 9 fatalities each. In another 44 regions the number of deaths did not exceed 8.