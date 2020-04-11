Moscow hospitals in emergency mode due to coronavirus spread, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The situation with the novel coronavirus spread in Moscow is difficult, with hospitals being in emergency mode, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Channel One’s Great Game show.

"The situation both in Moscow and in St. Petersburg (but mostly in Moscow) is rather difficult as the number of infected people is rising. <...> We see that Moscow hospitals are in emergency mode," he said.

According to the recent data, Moscow has reported over 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day in a row, with the total number having reached 8,852 (65.16% of the total number of Russia).

In St. Petersburg, the total number of coronavirus cases totals 488 people, with 66 recoveries and four deaths.

The Russian government has set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.