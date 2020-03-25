Moscow Health Department approves algorithm for home treatment of COVID-19

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. The Moscow Health Department approved an algorithm for home treatment of patients who were tested positive for coronavirus but have a light form of the disease. The department published the order to that effect on its website on Tuesday.

"The Health Department approved the rules for medical organizations for the provision of medical care to patients with a new coronavirus infection (COVID-19). The new rules are valid from March 23 to 30 and provide both an algorithm for treating patients with coronavirus infection and examination of patients at home," the publication says.

According to the document, a patient remains at home if his body temperature is below 38.5 degrees Celsius, if he has easy breathing, his respiratory rate is less than 30, and the oxygen saturation rate exceeds 93%. In the case of treatment at home, a person is prescribed special drugs, pathogenetic treatment and symptomatic therapy.

A patient should be taken to hospital if at least one of the abovementioned indicators does not meet the requirement.

People older than 65 years, those with chronic diseases, pregnant women, as well as those who live with family members belonging to the high-risk category will also be admitted to the hospital.

The outbreak of a disease caused by the novel coronavirus was recorded at the end of 2019 in Central China and since them it has spread to more than 150 countries. The World Health Organization was recognized the outbreak as a pandemic. According to the latest data, over 403,000 people have been infected in the world and more than 18,000 people died from the disease. In Russia, 495 cases of infection were registered. By now, 22 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals. In order to keep the citizens updated on the coronavirus situation in Russia.