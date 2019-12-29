Russian Foreign Ministry’s new department to handle international information security

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The newly established 42nd department of the Russian Foreign Ministry will be tasked with implementing state policies in the domain of the international information security, the ministry said on its Facebook page.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to establish the 42nd department of the Russian Foreign Ministry. It will engage in drafting and implementing state policies in the field of international information security, including efforts against the use of information technologies for political, military, terrorist and other criminal goals,"

The new department will be in charge of the work by international organizations and forums in his domain, and focus on international legal aspects of internet use.

Besides, the department will be tasked with "preparing proposals to improve the regulatory legal basis for cooperation with other states, international organizations and competent non-governmental organizations in the sphere of information security."

It will also take part in "developing and coordinating national measures on information security in the sphere of international cooperation and international relations.".