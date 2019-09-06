Putin calls CEC chairwoman to express his support after attack on her — Kremlin

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has called head of the Russian Central Election Commission (CEC) Ella Pamfilova to offer his words of support after an attack on her in her house, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Immediately after the arrival in Blagoveshchensk to a government meeting on the development of the Vostochny cosmodrome, he was informed about the incident at Pamfilova’s house," Peskov told journalists. "After the meeting, Putin called Pamfilova to express his support."

"The president also said he hoped law enforcers will detain the criminal who attacked the CEC head the soonest possible," the Kremlin spokesman added.

In the small hours on Friday, an unidentified person broke into Pamfilova’s house in Istra outside Moscow and assaulted her with a stun gun. A source with the law enforcement agencies told TASS that the perpetrator might have broken into the house to rob it.

The criminal case was opened on charges of robbery with violence. The case was referred to the Russian Investigative Committee for further probe. The prosecutor general’s office took the investigation under its control.