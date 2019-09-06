Russia’s CEC chairwoman assaulted in her house outside Moscow

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Investigators of the Moscow Region police have opened a criminal case after Chairwoman of Russia’s Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova was attacked, Interior Ministry’s Spokeswoman Irina Volk told TASS on Friday.

"On September 6 at about 1.30 a.m. Moscow time, police were informed about an attack on the owner of a house located in the urban area of Istra outside Moscow. Having arrived promptly, police officers established that the victim was Ella Pamfilova, chairwoman of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation. A masked perpetrator broke through the window into the house patio, used a stun gun on her several times, and then absconded," Volk said.