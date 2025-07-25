MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Moscow expects a fourth round of peace talks with Ukraine following a major prisoner swap; the EU is preparing its 19th sanctions package against Russia by October; and tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have escalated into intense military exchanges along their border. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.
Izvestia: Moscow eyes fourth round of Ukraine talks amid prisoner swaps, growing unrest in Kiev
Russia is hoping for a fourth round of negotiations with Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Izvestia. The third round took place on July 23 in Istanbul, where the two sides agreed to a prisoner exchange involving 1,200 captives each. Russia also proposed to form three working groups, focusing on humanitarian, political, and military matters, that would operate online. Ukraine agreed to consider the proposal. Experts told the newspaper, however, that the regime in Kiev appears more focused on consolidating power than on achieving a peaceful resolution. This was evidenced by its decision to restrict the powers of key anti-corruption institutions - the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office - which sparked widespread protests across Ukraine.
Russia expects a fourth round of talks, Galuzin stated. "The round was never going to be easy. As the head of the delegation [Vladimir Medinsky] noted, we put forward several ideas aimed at comprehensively advancing the dialogue. I’m referring to the initiative to establish three working groups, among other proposals. We believe it makes sense to continue negotiations," he told Izvestia.
According to Medinsky, a decision on the next meeting will be made once the newly reached agreements are implemented. During the latest round of talks in Istanbul, Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange 1,200 prisoners of war on each side. Medinsky added that Russia is also ready to return the remains of an additional 3,000 Ukrainian servicemen.
"This is a pivotal moment for Zelensky," Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations, told Izvestia. "On one hand, he’s under pressure to relinquish power and hold elections. On the other, the West still relies on him," he noted.
The expert emphasized that Zelensky is primarily focused on preserving his own power, and he has plenty of reasons for concern. The peace process is unfolding against the backdrop of protests in Ukraine, which will inevitably influence Kiev’s tone in future negotiations, former Verkhovna Rada deputy Spiridon Kilinkarov told Izvestia.
"The protests have already had an impact. For Zelensky, this is going to be a serious problem," Kilinkarov said. "One cannot underestimate what’s happening in Ukraine. The West, Donald Trump included, has repeatedly criticized corruption in Ukraine. Zelensky’s recent actions have bolstered Trump’s position. This may not be a full-fledged Maidan yet, but it’s the beginning of the process," he noted.
Izvestia: EU prepares 19th sanctions package against Russia amid internal divisions
The European Union intends to impose new sanctions on Russia every three months, sources in the European Parliament told Izvestia. This cycle is expected to continue until the conflict between Moscow and Kiev is resolved. However, even after its conclusion, Brussels is unlikely to lift restrictions anytime soon. The next sanctions package is therefore expected to be adopted in October. Nevertheless, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that such a pace will be difficult for EU member states to maintain due to internal divisions within the bloc. Complicating the situation further is the fact that nearly all major sectors vital to Russia are already under sanctions.
"The adoption of the 19th package is possible as early as October. Although these restrictions have had no meaningful effect on Russia. Moreover, the sanctions are becoming not only a provocation against Russia, but also against the entire world beyond the so-called collective West that maintains cooperation with Moscow. Clearly, the sanctions are creating difficulties for banks and transportation companies in China and other countries," European Parliament member Ivan David told Izvestia.
Meanwhile, officials in the European Parliament emphasize that Brussels is unlikely to halt the imposition of new restrictions even after the conflict in Ukraine ends.
"I’m certain new measures will be introduced. On the one hand, we have the United States, which is interested in peace, and on the other - we have the EU, which wants the conflict to continue. It is quite likely that new sanctions will be adopted in October. The EU is addicted to sanctions, like some people are addicted to alcohol or drugs. This is a form of obsessive retaliation," European Parliament member Thierry Mariani said.
According to experts, the EU will face considerable difficulty in reaching consensus on new packages every three months. "The most painful sectors for Russia have already been targeted, including energy, high technology, and financial settlements. What the EU is doing now is, in part, an imitation of action, rather than genuine measures," Stanislav Tkachenko, an expert with the Valdai Discussion Club, told Izvestia.
Nonetheless, the EU may focus its efforts on tightening enforcement of existing restrictions, which would allow European politicians to maintain the appearance of sustained pressure on Russia in the media, despite the unlikelihood of new measures inflicting significant damage on the Russian economy.
Media: Thailand, Cambodia risk armed conflict as border tensions escalate
On July 24, Bangkok and Phnom Penh exchanged strikes: the Thai military deployed combat aircraft, while Cambodia responded with anti-aircraft missile systems. Tensions have flared following a series of border incidents, but analysts emphasize that such skirmishes have historically served primarily to address domestic political challenges within each country. In contrast to previous border disputes, which rarely involved heavy weaponry or civilian evacuations, the current conflict has escalated significantly, though neither side appears interested in full-scale war, leaving hope for a short-term compromise.
This conflict could escalate further, Head of the Center for Southeast Asia, Australia, and Oceania Studies at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Dmitry Mosyakov told Izvestia.
"In previous flare-ups, civilian populations in Thailand and Cambodia were not affected to this extent, whereas now evacuations are underway. Cambodia has used the Grad multiple rocket launcher system, and Thailand has deployed F-16 fighter jets. This suggests that the conflict could escalate further. However, I don’t believe that will happen in the near future. First, ASEAN will step in to regulate the situation. Second, such conflicts have typically been used to address internal political issues," he said.
Elena Fomicheva, Senior Research Fellow at the same institute’s Center for Southeast Asia, Australia, and Oceania Studies, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta she considers the likelihood of a full-scale war minimal. The economies of both Cambodia and Thailand are heavily dependent on tourism, which neither country can afford to jeopardize with a prolonged conflict.
"The conflict will certainly be resolved, but it’s too early to say exactly how or on what terms," she told the newspaper, and did not rule out the possibility that other countries might attempt to influence the situation.
"One should not jump to conclusions about who may intervene, but it appears that one of the countries most interested in ending the conflict is China. Beijing has no need for armed hostilities near its borders. Naturally, ASEAN, which includes both Thailand and Cambodia, will not support what is happening either. The organization will likely pursue diplomatic efforts to encourage both countries to reach a settlement," she explained.
Kommersant: EU and China recalibrate ties amid mounting trade friction and geopolitical rifts
The 25th EU-China summit, held in Beijing, marked the beginning of an effort to reshape the framework of relations between the two global power centers. Against the backdrop of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and tariff wars initiated by Washington, both Beijing and the European Union are being forced to search for uneasy compromises that blend cooperation with strategic rivalry, Kommersant writes. In his address to EU leaders, President of China Xi Jinping called on Europe to "make the right strategic choice," rejecting policies of coercion and sanctions. Beijing also made clear it has no intention of sacrificing its partnership with Russia in pursuit of closer ties with Europe.
The anniversary summit unfolded amid growing turbulence in China-EU relations, strained not only by bilateral grievances but also by the broader context of global conflict. Ahead of her trip to Beijing, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a list of demands to China, including a call to scale back its cooperation with Moscow. On the eve of the summit, the EU Council approved the bloc’s 18th package of sanctions, which included restrictions on five Chinese companies and two Chinese banks for providing cryptocurrency-related services.
In response, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao lodged a formal protest with European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic, asserting that the new sanctions had seriously damaged trade, economic, and financial ties between the EU and China. Beijing warned it would take necessary steps to protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and financial institutions. On July 21, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reaffirmed that cooperation between Chinese and Russian companies "must not be subject to external interference."
Beyond the Beyond friction over China-Russia trade ties, deeper structural tensions persist between Beijing and Brussels. In October 2024, the EU finalized additional tariffs on electric vehicle imports from China. In retaliation, China’s Ministry of Commerce imposed anti-dumping measures on brandy imported from the EU. China also launched a countervailing duty investigation into EU dairy imports, which is expected to conclude by August 21.
Experts told Kommersant that China still has powerful retaliatory tools at its disposal, such as restrictions on the export of rare earth elements and further limitations on the access of European banks and corporations to the Chinese market.
Given the deepening mistrust and the buildup of mutual grievances, international media viewed the prospects of a breakthrough at the 25th EU-China summit with skepticism. "Trade and economic relations between Beijing and Brussels have reached a turning point, as both sides must now reconsider the model of cooperation and seek a more balanced distribution of benefits," Jens Eskelund, President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, told the South China Morning Post.
Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Ruble becomes Russia’s main export currency, with international settlements share exceeding 50%
For the first time ever, the share of the ruble in Russia’s export settlements has exceeded 50%, marking a significant shift that makes the national currency the leading means of payment for Russian goods and services worldwide. Experts interviewed by Rossiyskaya Gazeta agree that the surge in ruble-based export transactions enhances Russia’s financial sovereignty, supports its currency rate, and improves the competitiveness and reliability of its trade framework amid sanctions.
According to data from the Bank of Russia, in the spring of 2025 the share of ruble-denominated export transactions surpassed the 50% threshold: in April it stood at 52%, and in May, it rose to 52.4%. Notably, May marked the first time this threshold was crossed across all geographic regions of international trade. The highest levels of ruble use in export settlements were recorded in Oceania (94.2%), the Caribbean (92.1%), and Africa (84.6%). In trade with Europe, the ruble accounted for 59.8% of payments; with North America, 51.9%; and with Asia, 50.7%.
"This level of international settlements in Russian rubles would have been unimaginable just a couple of years ago," Associate Professor at the Department of Global Financial Markets and Fintech at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Tatyana Belyanchikova told the newspaper.
According to her, the ruble’s strengthened position is primarily the result of anti-Russian sanctions, which have largely eliminated the ability of domestic foreign trade operators to use the currencies of unfriendly nations.
Igor Balynin, Associate Professor at the Financial University under the Russian Government, also believes that the sanctions imposed on Russia have undermined trust in the currencies of unfriendly states, thereby further encouraging the shift toward ruble-based settlements.
The expert views the increase in ruble settlements as a major advantage for the Russian economy. First, he noted, it reduces dependence on exchange rate fluctuations and boosts the competitiveness of Russian goods and services. Additionally, it ensures the reliability of long-term contracts and offers protection against erratic price changes caused by currency volatility. Lastly, a higher share of foreign trade conducted in rubles contributes to exchange rate stabilization, as greater use of the ruble in settlements reduces demand for foreign currencies, he told the newspaper.
