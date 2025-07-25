MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Moscow expects a fourth round of peace talks with Ukraine following a major prisoner swap; the EU is preparing its 19th sanctions package against Russia by October; and tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have escalated into intense military exchanges along their border. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Izvestia: Moscow eyes fourth round of Ukraine talks amid prisoner swaps, growing unrest in Kiev Russia is hoping for a fourth round of negotiations with Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Izvestia. The third round took place on July 23 in Istanbul, where the two sides agreed to a prisoner exchange involving 1,200 captives each. Russia also proposed to form three working groups, focusing on humanitarian, political, and military matters, that would operate online. Ukraine agreed to consider the proposal. Experts told the newspaper, however, that the regime in Kiev appears more focused on consolidating power than on achieving a peaceful resolution. This was evidenced by its decision to restrict the powers of key anti-corruption institutions - the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office - which sparked widespread protests across Ukraine.

Russia expects a fourth round of talks, Galuzin stated. "The round was never going to be easy. As the head of the delegation [Vladimir Medinsky] noted, we put forward several ideas aimed at comprehensively advancing the dialogue. I’m referring to the initiative to establish three working groups, among other proposals. We believe it makes sense to continue negotiations," he told Izvestia. According to Medinsky, a decision on the next meeting will be made once the newly reached agreements are implemented. During the latest round of talks in Istanbul, Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange 1,200 prisoners of war on each side. Medinsky added that Russia is also ready to return the remains of an additional 3,000 Ukrainian servicemen. "This is a pivotal moment for Zelensky," Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations, told Izvestia. "On one hand, he’s under pressure to relinquish power and hold elections. On the other, the West still relies on him," he noted. The expert emphasized that Zelensky is primarily focused on preserving his own power, and he has plenty of reasons for concern. The peace process is unfolding against the backdrop of protests in Ukraine, which will inevitably influence Kiev’s tone in future negotiations, former Verkhovna Rada deputy Spiridon Kilinkarov told Izvestia. "The protests have already had an impact. For Zelensky, this is going to be a serious problem," Kilinkarov said. "One cannot underestimate what’s happening in Ukraine. The West, Donald Trump included, has repeatedly criticized corruption in Ukraine. Zelensky’s recent actions have bolstered Trump’s position. This may not be a full-fledged Maidan yet, but it’s the beginning of the process," he noted. Izvestia: EU prepares 19th sanctions package against Russia amid internal divisions The European Union intends to impose new sanctions on Russia every three months, sources in the European Parliament told Izvestia. This cycle is expected to continue until the conflict between Moscow and Kiev is resolved. However, even after its conclusion, Brussels is unlikely to lift restrictions anytime soon. The next sanctions package is therefore expected to be adopted in October. Nevertheless, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that such a pace will be difficult for EU member states to maintain due to internal divisions within the bloc. Complicating the situation further is the fact that nearly all major sectors vital to Russia are already under sanctions. "The adoption of the 19th package is possible as early as October. Although these restrictions have had no meaningful effect on Russia. Moreover, the sanctions are becoming not only a provocation against Russia, but also against the entire world beyond the so-called collective West that maintains cooperation with Moscow. Clearly, the sanctions are creating difficulties for banks and transportation companies in China and other countries," European Parliament member Ivan David told Izvestia. Meanwhile, officials in the European Parliament emphasize that Brussels is unlikely to halt the imposition of new restrictions even after the conflict in Ukraine ends. "I’m certain new measures will be introduced. On the one hand, we have the United States, which is interested in peace, and on the other - we have the EU, which wants the conflict to continue. It is quite likely that new sanctions will be adopted in October. The EU is addicted to sanctions, like some people are addicted to alcohol or drugs. This is a form of obsessive retaliation," European Parliament member Thierry Mariani said. According to experts, the EU will face considerable difficulty in reaching consensus on new packages every three months. "The most painful sectors for Russia have already been targeted, including energy, high technology, and financial settlements. What the EU is doing now is, in part, an imitation of action, rather than genuine measures," Stanislav Tkachenko, an expert with the Valdai Discussion Club, told Izvestia. Nonetheless, the EU may focus its efforts on tightening enforcement of existing restrictions, which would allow European politicians to maintain the appearance of sustained pressure on Russia in the media, despite the unlikelihood of new measures inflicting significant damage on the Russian economy. Media: Thailand, Cambodia risk armed conflict as border tensions escalate On July 24, Bangkok and Phnom Penh exchanged strikes: the Thai military deployed combat aircraft, while Cambodia responded with anti-aircraft missile systems. Tensions have flared following a series of border incidents, but analysts emphasize that such skirmishes have historically served primarily to address domestic political challenges within each country. In contrast to previous border disputes, which rarely involved heavy weaponry or civilian evacuations, the current conflict has escalated significantly, though neither side appears interested in full-scale war, leaving hope for a short-term compromise.

