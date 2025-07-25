{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia eyes 4th Ukraine talks as Thailand and Cambodia trade border threats

Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 25th
© AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Moscow expects a fourth round of peace talks with Ukraine following a major prisoner swap; the EU is preparing its 19th sanctions package against Russia by October; and tensions between Thailand and Cambodia have escalated into intense military exchanges along their border. These stories topped Friday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: Moscow eyes fourth round of Ukraine talks amid prisoner swaps, growing unrest in Kiev

Russia is hoping for a fourth round of negotiations with Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told Izvestia. The third round took place on July 23 in Istanbul, where the two sides agreed to a prisoner exchange involving 1,200 captives each. Russia also proposed to form three working groups, focusing on humanitarian, political, and military matters, that would operate online. Ukraine agreed to consider the proposal. Experts told the newspaper, however, that the regime in Kiev appears more focused on consolidating power than on achieving a peaceful resolution. This was evidenced by its decision to restrict the powers of key anti-corruption institutions - the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office - which sparked widespread protests across Ukraine.

Read also

Russia expects a fourth round of talks, Galuzin stated. "The round was never going to be easy. As the head of the delegation [Vladimir Medinsky] noted, we put forward several ideas aimed at comprehensively advancing the dialogue. I’m referring to the initiative to establish three working groups, among other proposals. We believe it makes sense to continue negotiations," he told Izvestia.

According to Medinsky, a decision on the next meeting will be made once the newly reached agreements are implemented. During the latest round of talks in Istanbul, Moscow and Kiev agreed to exchange 1,200 prisoners of war on each side. Medinsky added that Russia is also ready to return the remains of an additional 3,000 Ukrainian servicemen.

"This is a pivotal moment for Zelensky," Bogdan Bezpalko, a member of the Presidential Council for Interethnic Relations, told Izvestia. "On one hand, he’s under pressure to relinquish power and hold elections. On the other, the West still relies on him," he noted.

The expert emphasized that Zelensky is primarily focused on preserving his own power, and he has plenty of reasons for concern. The peace process is unfolding against the backdrop of protests in Ukraine, which will inevitably influence Kiev’s tone in future negotiations, former Verkhovna Rada deputy Spiridon Kilinkarov told Izvestia.

"The protests have already had an impact. For Zelensky, this is going to be a serious problem," Kilinkarov said. "One cannot underestimate what’s happening in Ukraine. The West, Donald Trump included, has repeatedly criticized corruption in Ukraine. Zelensky’s recent actions have bolstered Trump’s position. This may not be a full-fledged Maidan yet, but it’s the beginning of the process," he noted.

 

Izvestia: EU prepares 19th sanctions package against Russia amid internal divisions

The European Union intends to impose new sanctions on Russia every three months, sources in the European Parliament told Izvestia. This cycle is expected to continue until the conflict between Moscow and Kiev is resolved. However, even after its conclusion, Brussels is unlikely to lift restrictions anytime soon. The next sanctions package is therefore expected to be adopted in October. Nevertheless, experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that such a pace will be difficult for EU member states to maintain due to internal divisions within the bloc. Complicating the situation further is the fact that nearly all major sectors vital to Russia are already under sanctions.

"The adoption of the 19th package is possible as early as October. Although these restrictions have had no meaningful effect on Russia. Moreover, the sanctions are becoming not only a provocation against Russia, but also against the entire world beyond the so-called collective West that maintains cooperation with Moscow. Clearly, the sanctions are creating difficulties for banks and transportation companies in China and other countries," European Parliament member Ivan David told Izvestia.

Meanwhile, officials in the European Parliament emphasize that Brussels is unlikely to halt the imposition of new restrictions even after the conflict in Ukraine ends.

"I’m certain new measures will be introduced. On the one hand, we have the United States, which is interested in peace, and on the other - we have the EU, which wants the conflict to continue. It is quite likely that new sanctions will be adopted in October. The EU is addicted to sanctions, like some people are addicted to alcohol or drugs. This is a form of obsessive retaliation," European Parliament member Thierry Mariani said.

According to experts, the EU will face considerable difficulty in reaching consensus on new packages every three months. "The most painful sectors for Russia have already been targeted, including energy, high technology, and financial settlements. What the EU is doing now is, in part, an imitation of action, rather than genuine measures," Stanislav Tkachenko, an expert with the Valdai Discussion Club, told Izvestia.

Nonetheless, the EU may focus its efforts on tightening enforcement of existing restrictions, which would allow European politicians to maintain the appearance of sustained pressure on Russia in the media, despite the unlikelihood of new measures inflicting significant damage on the Russian economy.

 

Media: Thailand, Cambodia risk armed conflict as border tensions escalate

On July 24, Bangkok and Phnom Penh exchanged strikes: the Thai military deployed combat aircraft, while Cambodia responded with anti-aircraft missile systems. Tensions have flared following a series of border incidents, but analysts emphasize that such skirmishes have historically served primarily to address domestic political challenges within each country. In contrast to previous border disputes, which rarely involved heavy weaponry or civilian evacuations, the current conflict has escalated significantly, though neither side appears interested in full-scale war, leaving hope for a short-term compromise.

Read also
Russia expresses concern over escalation of conflict on Thailand-Cambodia border

This conflict could escalate further, Head of the Center for Southeast Asia, Australia, and Oceania Studies at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences Dmitry Mosyakov told Izvestia.

"In previous flare-ups, civilian populations in Thailand and Cambodia were not affected to this extent, whereas now evacuations are underway. Cambodia has used the Grad multiple rocket launcher system, and Thailand has deployed F-16 fighter jets. This suggests that the conflict could escalate further. However, I don’t believe that will happen in the near future. First, ASEAN will step in to regulate the situation. Second, such conflicts have typically been used to address internal political issues," he said.

Elena Fomicheva, Senior Research Fellow at the same institute’s Center for Southeast Asia, Australia, and Oceania Studies, told Nezavisimaya Gazeta she considers the likelihood of a full-scale war minimal. The economies of both Cambodia and Thailand are heavily dependent on tourism, which neither country can afford to jeopardize with a prolonged conflict.

"The conflict will certainly be resolved, but it’s too early to say exactly how or on what terms," she told the newspaper, and did not rule out the possibility that other countries might attempt to influence the situation.

"One should not jump to conclusions about who may intervene, but it appears that one of the countries most interested in ending the conflict is China. Beijing has no need for armed hostilities near its borders. Naturally, ASEAN, which includes both Thailand and Cambodia, will not support what is happening either. The organization will likely pursue diplomatic efforts to encourage both countries to reach a settlement," she explained.

 

Kommersant: EU and China recalibrate ties amid mounting trade friction and geopolitical rifts

The 25th EU-China summit, held in Beijing, marked the beginning of an effort to reshape the framework of relations between the two global power centers. Against the backdrop of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and tariff wars initiated by Washington, both Beijing and the European Union are being forced to search for uneasy compromises that blend cooperation with strategic rivalry, Kommersant writes. In his address to EU leaders, President of China Xi Jinping called on Europe to "make the right strategic choice," rejecting policies of coercion and sanctions. Beijing also made clear it has no intention of sacrificing its partnership with Russia in pursuit of closer ties with Europe.

The anniversary summit unfolded amid growing turbulence in China-EU relations, strained not only by bilateral grievances but also by the broader context of global conflict. Ahead of her trip to Beijing, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a list of demands to China, including a call to scale back its cooperation with Moscow. On the eve of the summit, the EU Council approved the bloc’s 18th package of sanctions, which included restrictions on five Chinese companies and two Chinese banks for providing cryptocurrency-related services.

In response, Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao lodged a formal protest with European Commissioner for Trade Maros Sefcovic, asserting that the new sanctions had seriously damaged trade, economic, and financial ties between the EU and China. Beijing warned it would take necessary steps to protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies and financial institutions. On July 21, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun reaffirmed that cooperation between Chinese and Russian companies "must not be subject to external interference."

Beyond the Beyond friction over China-Russia trade ties, deeper structural tensions persist between Beijing and Brussels. In October 2024, the EU finalized additional tariffs on electric vehicle imports from China. In retaliation, China’s Ministry of Commerce imposed anti-dumping measures on brandy imported from the EU. China also launched a countervailing duty investigation into EU dairy imports, which is expected to conclude by August 21.

Experts told Kommersant that China still has powerful retaliatory tools at its disposal, such as restrictions on the export of rare earth elements and further limitations on the access of European banks and corporations to the Chinese market.

Given the deepening mistrust and the buildup of mutual grievances, international media viewed the prospects of a breakthrough at the 25th EU-China summit with skepticism. "Trade and economic relations between Beijing and Brussels have reached a turning point, as both sides must now reconsider the model of cooperation and seek a more balanced distribution of benefits," Jens Eskelund, President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, told the South China Morning Post.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Ruble becomes Russia’s main export currency, with international settlements share exceeding 50%

For the first time ever, the share of the ruble in Russia’s export settlements has exceeded 50%, marking a significant shift that makes the national currency the leading means of payment for Russian goods and services worldwide. Experts interviewed by Rossiyskaya Gazeta agree that the surge in ruble-based export transactions enhances Russia’s financial sovereignty, supports its currency rate, and improves the competitiveness and reliability of its trade framework amid sanctions.

According to data from the Bank of Russia, in the spring of 2025 the share of ruble-denominated export transactions surpassed the 50% threshold: in April it stood at 52%, and in May, it rose to 52.4%. Notably, May marked the first time this threshold was crossed across all geographic regions of international trade. The highest levels of ruble use in export settlements were recorded in Oceania (94.2%), the Caribbean (92.1%), and Africa (84.6%). In trade with Europe, the ruble accounted for 59.8% of payments; with North America, 51.9%; and with Asia, 50.7%.

"This level of international settlements in Russian rubles would have been unimaginable just a couple of years ago," Associate Professor at the Department of Global Financial Markets and Fintech at Plekhanov Russian University of Economics Tatyana Belyanchikova told the newspaper.

According to her, the ruble’s strengthened position is primarily the result of anti-Russian sanctions, which have largely eliminated the ability of domestic foreign trade operators to use the currencies of unfriendly nations.

Igor Balynin, Associate Professor at the Financial University under the Russian Government, also believes that the sanctions imposed on Russia have undermined trust in the currencies of unfriendly states, thereby further encouraging the shift toward ruble-based settlements.

The expert views the increase in ruble settlements as a major advantage for the Russian economy. First, he noted, it reduces dependence on exchange rate fluctuations and boosts the competitiveness of Russian goods and services. Additionally, it ensures the reliability of long-term contracts and offers protection against erratic price changes caused by currency volatility. Lastly, a higher share of foreign trade conducted in rubles contributes to exchange rate stabilization, as greater use of the ruble in settlements reduces demand for foreign currencies, he told the newspaper.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Moscow to prioritize its own interests in talks with Kiev as US quits UNESCO
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 23rd
Read more
Zelensky says canceled reduction in powers of anti-corruption agencies after protests
Vladimir Zelensky expressed hope that parliament will pass the new bill
Read more
Admiral Nakhimov cruiser floated out for first time since 1999 — shipbuilder
According to data from open sources, the cruiser will particularly be armed with ten universal ship missile launch facilities designed to carry eight Kaliber/NK or Oniks cruiser missiles each
Read more
Russia expresses concern over escalation of conflict on Thailand-Cambodia border
Maria Zakharova noted that "many territorial differences in the world are a legacy of the colonial policy of the West"
Read more
Putin enjoys strong support among Russians - poll
The poll, carried out between July 14 and July 20, surveyed 1,600 respondents aged 18 and older
Read more
Explosion sounds in Ukraine’s Poltava Region
No other details are available
Read more
Ukraine drops explosives from UAV on parking lot near ZNPP, seven civilian cars damaged
No plant personnel were injured
Read more
Trump says he is not going to destroy Musk’s companies
The US leader pointed out earlier that Tesla and SpaceX owned by Musk receive huge subsidies from US authorities
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s headquarters in Kherson — regional governor
According to objective control data, Ukrainian service members tried to evacuate but their vehicles were destroyed, Vladimir Saldo said
Read more
Missile submarines let Russia maintain global balance — Putin
According to the president, this type of vessels is "one of the most important components of the nuclear triad"
Read more
Houthis to increase military potential to put pressure on Israel — leader
Abdel Malik al-Houthi emphasized that the movement would not miss the opportunity to support the Palestinian people
Read more
Russia to ensure Kiev never poses threat again — upper house speaker
Valentina Matviyenko said that Russia is consistent in its approaches, starting with defining the goals of a special military operation and ending with the requirements and conditions for signing a peace treaty
Read more
Starlink to resume work after outage soon — Musk
"SpaceX will remedy root cause to ensure it doesn’t happen again," he said
Read more
Masked protestors burn portraits of Yermak and Zelensky during rally in Kiev
Ukraine’s Channel 5 said other protestors condemned the move, describing perpetrators as provocators and saying that their actions were not a part of the peaceful protest
Read more
Germany seeks to bury Nord Stream pipelines contrary to own interests — Russian envoy
Sergey Nechayev drew attention to the fact that the German Prosecutor General's Office, which has been investigating the acts of sabotage on Nord Stream pipelines for almost three years now, "has not provided any comments on progress"
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz-2.1b rocket with Ionosfera-M satellites blasts off from Vostochny spaceport
It will take the booster about an hour to deliver a pair of Ionosfera No. 3 and Ionosfera No. 4 heliogeophysical satellites into orbit
Read more
Kremlin highlights importance of buffer zones along border with Ukraine
"This is nothing new from Kiev," Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on a statement by Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky calling for military operations to be moved into Russia
Read more
Russian army dislodges Ukrainian troops from Zelyony Gai in Donetsk region, says DPR
Three settlements remain under the Ukrainian army’s control in the south Donetsk direction, Igor Kimakovsky specified
Read more
Tourist flow from Russia to Cuba down 56.5% in 1H 2025
Canada holds first place in terms of the number of foreign tourists who visited Cuba in the period
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about Ukraine’s overnight drone strike on Russian regions
Drone fragments fell on the territory of a rail terminal in the town of Timashevsk in south Russia’s Krasnodar Region, damaging a passenger rail car and wounding two people, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said
Read more
Russia moves full steam ahead with modernization of Navy — Putin
"Russia will definitely ensure its security and national interests in all areas of the world ocean," the Russian leader stated
Read more
European powers offer sanctions deferral if Iran resumes nuclear talks with US — media
Any easing of sanctions would be contingent on Iran’s engagement in negotiations with Washington and its cooperation with IAEA inspectors
Read more
Plane with Russian soldiers returning from Ukrainian captivity lands near Moscow
The Russian soldiers will undergo medical treatment and rehabilitation at the defense ministry’s medical establishments
Read more
Putin gives order to make more Yasen-M-class submarines
The head of state pointed out that multipurpose submarines were the backbone of the Russian Navy’s general-purpose forces
Read more
Kiev launches deliberate attacks on Russian civilians — Russian diplomat
"These are not strikes against the armed forces, nor are they attacks on military personnel or actions against military equipment - these are targeted terrorist attacks on civilians," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Zelensky extends martial law, mobilization in Ukraine until November 5
Ukraine declared a nationwide state of general mobilization on February 24, 2022, and has extended it several times since
Read more
Ukrainian troops stage firefight between each other near LPR's Kremennaya — expert
"The most likely cause is a lack of coordination between units, though the possibility of an internal clash cannot be ruled out," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russia announces its withdrawal from Ramsar Convention on Wetlands
Accoridng to the Russian foreign ministry, the treaty has exceeded its mandate and no longer serves its original tasks
Read more
Ukraine designated buffer state between West and Russia — Hungarian prime minister
Viktor Orban noted that Budapest proposes, instead of admitting Ukraine to the EU, a strategic partnership agreement to be signed with Kiev, one that would not risk direct military conflict between the West and Russia
Read more
Israel’s decision on West Bank may further escalate regional tensions — Russian MFA
"Moscow expects that the declaration will not lead to concrete action by the Israeli government aimed at its implementation in real life," the statement reads
Read more
Dismissed NABU staff reveal $440 mln in graft before Zelensky revoked agency’s status
Among the most high-profile cases handled by the NABU over the past several months were the investigation against Ukraine’s former deputy prime minister Alexey Chernyshov and the investigation into corruption in the National Guard of Ukraine
Read more
Kremlin favors swap agreements reached with Kiev
"The continuation of exchanges and the return of civilian bodies, who are essentially being held hostage, as well as the ongoing repatriation of the bodies of fallen soldiers, is an extremely important humanitarian matter," Dmitry Peskov stated
Read more
Russian Energy Ministry monitors prices in fuel market
The petroleum market keeps the surplus, fully meeting economic needs, the ministry stressed
Read more
Russian army sets fire pocket for Ukrainian troops in DPR's Chasov Yar — military expert
Andrey Marochko added that during the offensive around Chasov Yar, Russian forces improved their positions near Grigorovka and Stupochki and advanced toward Mayskoye, located northwest of the city
Read more
Only way for US citizen to join Russian military is voluntarily — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that he had no information on whether such a person had actually signed a contract
Read more
GAZ plant to shift to four-day workweek due to plummeting auto market
The market plummeted during the first six months of the year by almost 40% in the medium commercial vehicle segment, more than 30% in the light commercial vehicle segment, and 60% in the bus segment
Read more
Head of Russian delegation slams proposal to exhume remains of veterans as immoral
Vladimir Medinsky also said that the Ukrainian delegation at the talks "did not dare" to raise this issue
Read more
PREVIEW: Soyuz-2.1b with two Ionosfera-M satellites to blast off from Vostochny
The blastoff will take place at 8:54 a.m. Moscow time (5:54 a.m. GMT)
Read more
Press review: Moscow to prioritize its own interests in talks with Kiev as US quits UNESCO
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 23rd
Read more
Borei-A missile-carrying submarines to ensure Russia’s security for decades — Putin
Knyaz Pozharsky is equipped with the most effective radio-electronic facilities and weapons, including Bulava ballistic missiles, as well as with state-of-the-art torpedo systems and acoustic warfare
Read more
Russian forces pound Ukrainian military-industrial sites in overnight strike
Russian troops struck Ukrainian UAV assembly workshops, fuel and arms depots and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian formations in 136 locations
Read more
Russia needs advanced navy capable of responding to any threats — Putin
"Increasing the capabilities of the Navy, including its submarine forces, is one of the country's priorities," the Russian leader noted
Read more
Four Crocus terror attack perpetrators found fit to stand trial — case files
They were not suffering from any chronic mental condition, temporary psychological disability, dementia or any other psychiatric condition that prevented them from understanding the public danger of their actions
Read more
Time plays against Ukraine, as Kiev loses ground in conflict with Russia — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban said he had tried to explain to Vladimir Zelensky that for Ukraine, "this war is lost"
Read more
Russia’s Ionosfera-M satellites successfully delivered into designated orbit — Roscosmos
The Fregat booster continues delivering hosted payload satellites into their target orbits
Read more
Russia to push for constructive global dialogue on climate change
The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that on July 23, the International Court of Justice issued, at the request of the UN General Assembly, a landmark advisory opinion on the obligations of states in relation to climate change
Read more
Russian Navy to receive several more strategic subs in coming years, says Putin
Two of these subs are at the stage of their construction at the moment
Read more
More Italian cities join national day against Russophobia on July 27
The national day against Russophobia will be observed in Bari, Viterbo, Pradamano, Conflenti, Segromigno in Monte and Serrastretta
Read more
Bank of Russia cuts key rate from 20% to 18% per annum
Current inflationary pressures, including underlying ones, are declining faster than previously forecast, the Central Bank noted
Read more
Nuclear battlecruiser Admiral Nakhimov could soon rejoin Russian Navy — official
The cruiser has been under repair since 1999
Read more
Russian, Ukrainian memorandums incompatible, no swift reconciliation — Kremlin spokesman
According to Dmitry Peskov, the alignment of positions on conflict resolution will require extremely complex diplomatic work
Read more
IN BRIEF: Two fatalities in Sochi after overnight Ukrainian drone strike
Eleven people were injured, with four receiving hospital treatment, including a road police officer who was airlifted to the regional hospital
Read more
Putin-Zelensky meeting impossible before settlement terms finalized — Kremlin spokesman
"A high-level meeting could and should put a definitive end to the Ukrainian settlement and solidify the modalities and agreements that must first be developed through expert work," Dmitry Peskov emphasized
Read more
Merz’s government has Germany speed-preparing for conflict with Russia — envoy
Sergey Nechayev described these developments as "deeply troubling and highly dangerous
Read more
Putin congratulates Russian investigators on professional holiday
In his words, investigation officers are addressing criminal threats in some of their most dangerous forms, including organized crime and corruption, drug trafficking, terrorism and extremism
Read more
Israel won’t yield to Hamas, will achieve its goals — Netanyahu
"We are determined to bring home everyone, and that is what we will do," Israeli Prime Minister said
Read more
Russian diplomat says three rounds of Russia-Ukraine talks were marked by concrete actions
At the same time, large-scale issues of Ukraine's statehood "must surely be resolved by looking at the root causes of what happened to Ukraine and accepting that the Ukrainian side should carry out a full-scale evaluation of the events and their consequences that led to the current situation," Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Exposing US fabrications, futile sanctions: what Federation Council Speaker said
According to Valentina Matviyenko, the United States should lift the sanctions imposed for Moscow's alleged interference in the American elections
Read more
Thai fighter planes carry out series of air strikes on Cambodian military positions
According to the statement, the strikes on "the strategic areas surrounding Preah Vihear Temple, Ta Muen Thom, and Phu Makua" were carried out "in retaliation for Cambodia’s use of heavy weaponry against Thai civilian homes and hospitals"
Read more
Israel condemns Palestine’s recognition by France
In Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's opinion, a Palestinian state "in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it"
Read more
US has no idea what to do about Zelensky — Seymour Hersh
According to the journalist, the decision to conduct the operation was made by US President Joe Biden personally, following nine months of discussions with White House national security advisers
Read more
Putin attends ceremony of raising naval flag aboard latest strategic nuclear-powered sub
The Project 955A strategic nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Pozharsky built at the Sevmash Shipyard is the eighth in a series of Borey/Borey-A nuclear-powered subs
Read more
EU losing economic clout, political weight, sovereignty — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that these trends "will continue to unfold"
Read more
Trump to decide on EU trade deal or 30% tariffs soon — media
The day before, the US president praised the progress of ongoing trade negotiations between Washington and Brussels, stating that both sides are engaged in serious discussions on the terms of a potential deal
Read more
Israel will not allow creation of Palestinian state — defense minister
Israel Katz slammed Emmanuel Macron’s decision as "a disgrace and capitulation to terrorism, as well as reward and support of murderers and rapists from Hamas"
Read more
Starlink services restored in full — company
Major service failures have been recorded in the US, UK, Australia, Mexico, Argentina, Chile and Brazil
Read more
Clashes flare on Cambodia-Thailand border: latest updates
The situation remains highly unstable, with both countries reinforcing their military positions
Read more
Key task of Russian Ministry of Industry is to bring production to 140% by 2030
The tasks for all the regions were designed in the ministry within the framework of scheduled activities for development of the industrial potential of the regions, deputy department director at the ministry Vladimir Mostovoi noted
Read more
FACTBOX: Bank of Russia’s key rate
The lowest refinancing rate, 7.75%, was introduced on June 1, 2010, and remained in effect until February 28, 2011
Read more
St. Petersburg cancels July 27 Navy Day naval parade
According to the press service of the municipal transportation committee, no events will be held in the city’s waterways
Read more
Ukraine trying to gain intel from Kursk residents it’s holding — Russian lawmaker
Leonid Ivlev said that approximately 30 residents of the Kursk Region have still not been brought back home
Read more
Key ZNPP facilities unharmed by Ukrainian drone attack, plant operating normally
The security of the plant’s core infrastructure has not been breached
Read more
Over 200 people working on site of An-24 plane crash in Russia’s Far East
The crash site can be reached only on tracked all-terrain vehicles
Read more
Israel, Syria hold first high-level negotiations in 26 years — Axios
According to the portal, the meeting in Paris was attended from the Israeli side by the minister for strategic affairs and Netanyahu's confidant Ron Dermer and from the Syrian side by foreign minister Assad al-Sheibani
Read more
Ukraine lags behind Russia in military technologies — Zaluzhny
"Ukraine failed for objective and subjective reasons to quickly master the new possibilities," the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK said
Read more
Georgia, NATO kick off multinational exercise
The maneuvers are being held in both Georgia and Turkey
Read more
Kiev loses two elite brigades, assault regiment in battle for Varachino in Sumy Region
The fierce battles for Varachino lasted more than a month, a source in Russian defense circles specified
Read more
Hamas surprised by Witkoff’s remarks, positive about Doha talks — TV
"We gave our response, and the situation was developing positively," the source was quoted as saying
Read more
Aid entered Gaza not because of Hamas-Israeli talks — Egyptian governor
The aid trucks carry mostly food, including flour, to the enclave, Khaled Megawer added
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about plane crash in eastern Russia
According to various reports, there were about 46 to 49 people on board including crew members
Read more
Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass
Russian troops destroyed four US-made Patriot surface-to-air missile launchers of the Ukrainian army over the week
Read more
Rallies against controversial bill held in 12 Ukrainian cities
The protests are being held in Chernigov, Kiev, Vinnitsa, Dnepr, Zhitomir, Lvov, Nikolayev, Poltava, Rovno, Ternopol, Kharkov and Khmelnitsky
Read more
Rallies against Zelensky's crackdown on anti-corruption bodies engulf ten Ukrainian cities
According to the Hromadske - News media outlet, the protests, which earlier engulfed the cities of Lvov, Rovno, Ternopol, Kharkov and Khmelnitsky, have now spread to Vinnitsa, Dnepr (formerly Dnepropetrovsk), Nikolayev and Poltava
Read more
Press review: Russia eyes 4th Ukraine talks as Thailand and Cambodia trade border threats
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 25th
Read more
Microsoft halts legal protection of its trademark in Russia in 1.5 months of use
This refers to the Hackbox name, which can be attributed to the internal platform for the annual corporate hackathon of the corporation
Read more
Starlink outage caused by software error
The system has mostly recovered from the network outage, which lasted approximately 2.5 hours
Read more
Mercenaries from Ireland, Japan, US, German serve in Ukrainian army — captive
Anatoly Styagailo, who served in the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, surrendered to Russia’s Battlegroup North after a Ukrainian FPV drone attacked him
Read more
Fifteen killed, dozens injured in Thai-Cambodian border clashes
According to the Thai Health Ministry, 46 people were injured
Read more
Organizers of Crocus attack acted in Ukraine’s interests — case files
The files show that Bekov A.I. and Khikmatov A.M. "acted in the interests of Ukraine’s supreme political leadership" with the goal of destabilizing situation in Russia
Read more
Russia to be represented by minister during UN General Debate in September
The Russian delegate will speak from the UN rostrum on September 27
Read more
Users report Starlink outages across the world
According to the Downdetector service, 60% of users who reported outages, complain about lack of Internet connection, and 40% say they are experiencing a total outage
Read more
US greenlights potential $180 mln sale of air defense equipment to Ukraine
The principal contractors will be Sierra Nevada Corporation and V2X, both based in the US, along with Radionix and Systems Electronic Export in Ukraine
Read more
FACTBOX: What we know about blast at apartment building in Saratov
Three people were killed, according to the Emergency Ministry
Read more
White House issues internal gag order on Epstein — NBC
The president adopted the strategy to quell criticism about his refusal to release transcripts of testimony in the case of Epstein, who was accused of sexual exploitation of minors in 2019
Read more
Pacific Fleet forces strike targets in Sea of Japan in Russian Navy’s sweeping drills
"All the targets were successfully destroyed," the press office said in a statement
Read more
France to recognize State of Palestine at UNGA session in September — president
Emmanuel Macron highlighted the need "to ensure the demilitarization of the Palestinian movement Hamas, as well as the security and restoration of Gaza"
Read more
Germany on ‘slippery slope’ with support for Kiev — Russian envoy to Berlin
"Whether Germany will be considered a party to the conflict or not is a decision for the Russian leadership to make, based on an assessment of Berlin’s specific steps," Sergey Nechayev stressed
Read more
Russia steadily develops relations with OIC — Russia's Permanent Mission to UN
Dmitry Polyansky noted "the successful implementation of joint initiatives to study the cultural heritage of the Muslim peoples of Russia"
Read more
Expert sees US behind Ukrainian protests as they seek to oust Zelensky
Alexander Dudchak suggested that the next step in putting pressure on the current government could be the demand to dismiss someone close to Zelensky
Read more
US wants to have control over TikTok algorithms — Secretary of Commerce
The TikTok sale deal is not formally in the list of topics of trade talks with China but this issue is discussed from time to time in discussions between Washington and Beijing, Howard Lutnick added
Read more