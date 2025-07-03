Press review: US arms well to Ukraine drying up and EU races to ink trade deal with Trump

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The United States has suspended some critical arms deliveries to Ukraine, citing national interests; the European Union looks to strike a trade with the US ASAP as tariff deadline looms; and NATO is expanding its military presence in the Baltic and Arctic regions to constrain Russian maritime access. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: US halts supplies of key ammunition to Ukraine, signaling strategic shift The United States is suspending supplies of certain weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly confirmed, adding that the decision was made in the name of national interests. Politico was the first to report the arms halt. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti believe the US decision to suspend arms supplies to Ukraine reflects a strategic reassessment of its own military stockpiles and global priorities, with Washington focusing on countering China and pressuring Kiev toward concessions in the conflict with Russia.

According to these reports, an internal government review revealed a decline in US stockpiles of artillery shells, missile defense interceptors, and precision-guided munitions, which prompted the decision to halt some of the planned shipments to Kiev. Sources indicate that this decision was originally made in the first half of June. The reasons for the decision are fundamentally straightforward: the United States is conducting an audit of its arsenal, assessing its reserves of all types of ammunition, evaluating the extent to which it can increase production, and weighing all this against consumption rates in high-intensity conflicts, research fellow at the Center for International Security of the Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations Dmitry Stefanovich told Vedomosti. Therefore, all expenditures will face cuts, the expert noted. In his view, political factors are secondary. For Kiev, the most acute problem is a lack of missile stockpiles for air and missile defense, which badly need replenishing, Stefanovich emphasized. The United States is struggling to manage simultaneous confrontations in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia, Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics Dmitry Suslov believes. In his assessment, the prevailing view in Washington is that the US must first and foremost counter China, which has led to a reduction in American support for Ukraine and a scaling back of its commitments to Kiev. The United States is exerting pressure on Kiev, sending an unambiguous signal that Washington does not support the prolongation of hostilities, the expert suggested. The US is pushing Ukraine toward new concessions to Russia, although in the short term, Kiev is unlikely to become more amenable to compromise. The Zelensky government will only adopt a more conciliatory stance when faced with a real shortage of ammunition and the threat of front-line collapse, Suslov concluded. Nezavisimaya Gazeta: EU races to strike trade deal with US before tariff pause lapses European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic will hold talks in Washington on Thursday, July 3, with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The discussions will focus on a new trade agreement between the United States and the European Union. The EU representative intends to demand a reduction in American tariffs on products from key sectors of the European economy. Experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta believe the European Union remains committed to a trade deal with the US due to the strategic importance of the partnership, but strongly opposes Trump’s coercive negotiation tactics and is simultaneously exploring alternative global alliances to reduce its dependence on Washington. The 90-day reprieve granted by Trump to America’s trading partners is nearing its end. By July 9, the EU must conclude a deal with the US, otherwise, as Trump has warned, tariffs on nearly all European exports will rise to 50%. Most EU goods are already subject to a 10% tariff, while cars and car parts face 25% duties, and steel and aluminum are taxed at 50%. The European Union considers the US tariffs to be unjustified and harmful to both sides. Nevertheless, according to European Commission spokesperson Tom Regnier, the EU is working "in full coordination" with its American partners to reach an agreement. According to Alexey Portansky, Professor at the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs at the Higher School of Economics and Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations, the EU still views the United States as its most important trading partner and is highly interested in reaching a trade deal. But Brussels is put off by the Trump administration’s bullying, threat-based negotiating style. "There remains uncertainty within the EU regarding the prospects for a deal with Trump. The latest proposal from the US administration involves mutual tariffs set at 10%. But the EU would like to reduce tariffs to nearly zero," Portansky told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. At the same time, the EU is discussing alternative responses to the US tariff policy. According to a recent statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the 27 EU member states could join forces with the 12 countries of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), which the United Kingdom has recently joined. "This would allow the EU and the CPTPP to take the lead in reshaping global trade and begin addressing another pressing issue - the reform of the World Trade Organization," Portansky noted. Izvestia: NATO seeks to block Russia’s Arctic access, prompting Moscow to strengthen military presence NATO’s objective in the Baltic Sea is to disrupt Russian maritime operations and block its access to the Arctic, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia. Forty-five unmanned vessels have already been deployed to the area, while Germany has tightened controls to curb the activity of Russian oil tankers. The United Kingdom has also declared its intention to support allies in ensuring the "security of the region," the British Embassy in Moscow told Izvestia. In response, Russia has concentrated significant naval and ground forces in the Kaliningrad and Leningrad regions.