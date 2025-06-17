{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Hopes for Israeli-Iranian diplomacy dim as oil prices fluctuate amid crisis

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 17th
© AP Photo/ Leo Correa

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Possible developments in the Israeli-Iranian conflict, oil prices are unpredictable, and the Kiev regime delays returning soldiers’ bodies to relatives. These stories topped Tuesday's headlines across Russia.

 

Media: Hopes for Israeli-Iranian diplomacy fade amid rising toll

Israel will continue to carry out its military operation against Iran for as long as necessary, Israeli army spokeswoman Anna Ukolova told Izvestia. Currently, the Jewish state does not see any opportunity for a diplomatic resolution of the conflict with Tehran. Israel intends to continue its operation until the opponent abandons the idea of creating a nuclear weapon, Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Simona Halperin said. Following the three days of air attacks, Tehran has reported over 1,800 injured and more than 220 fatalities while Israel has recorded at least 24 victims on its soil. The Russian Embassy recommended that Russian citizens leave the Jewish state until the situation stabilizes.

During a phone conversation on June 16, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan supported an immediate halt to combat and the settling of issues related to the Iranian nuclear program.

Read also
Three people killed in Israeli strike on Iranian state TV building — news agency

"Russia may serve as a mediator because we have good relations with both sides. Our treaty with Iran does not imply that we must directly intervene on its side. Overall, the situation is destabilizing the region, the power balance has significantly changed over recent years and not in Iran’s favor. Relations with Israel are also important for Russia, so limiting participation to a facilitating role would be sufficient," Middle East expert Ilya Vedeneyev told Izvestia.

"Israel does not want and is not going to sit down at the negotiating table with Iranian authorities. Netanyahu asserted that this is the enemy regime which must be destroyed. And naturally, there cannot be any talk about any prospects of negotiations between Israel and Iran," Farhad Ibragimov, a professor at the Faculty of Economics at the People’s Friendship University of Russia, explained to Izvestia.

"One of the possible ways to end the current crisis is Iran concluding a new nuclear deal with the US. The document would be signed under pressure and will become a de facto act of capitulation with the rejection of any serious activity in the nuclear sphere. Possibly, Iran will be forced to completely fold its support of proxy groups in the region and the missile program," Nikolay Surkov, a professor at MGIMO University, told Izvestia.

The US is indirectly involved in Israel’s attacks on Iran and it is hard to say whether the Trump administration has a clear plan of action in the event of a serious escalation, Nikolay Bobkin, senior research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies, told Vedomosti. In his opinion, the Americans may be pulled into the conflict on Israel’s side at any moment and Washington, undoubtedly, will try to create comfortable conditions for itself to prevent such a scenario. "The issue is whether Netanyahu is ready to listen to their recommendations," the expert noted.

Israel is unlikely to manage to get the US involved in a direct conflict with Iran but Washington will continue to assist with arms and intelligence, believes Associate Professor at the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs at the Higher School of Economics Dmitry Novikov. The White House lacks a plan of action in the Middle East, so Netanyahu will continue to be proactive, while the US will not pressure Israel to halt combat, he told Vedomosti. That said, one way or another, Washington will try to contain any further escalation, adhering to the "minimization of losses" policy. However, such an approach gives Israel significant leeway, the expert added.

 

Kommersant: Oil prices fluctuate amid Middle Eastern crisis

Under the conditions of the Iranian-Israeli conflict underway, oil prices cannot reach a stable point. For the most part of June 16, amid expectations of the end of combat, Brent quotations dropped below $70 per barrel. However, continued missile strikes raised the price up to $72 per barrel toward the evening, while the price of gold slipped below $3,400 per ounce and global stock indices grew by up to 1.5%. In the absence of any further escalation in the Middle East, oil quotations may settle at a level slightly below $70 per barrel. However, in the event of more intensive attacks on energy facilities of the two opposing countries, the quotations may surpass $80 per barrel.

"Current military actions are not sufficient [for a sharper change in prices] because no real threats to oil transport flows have emerged yet," Finam analyst Nikolay Dudchenko said. Additionally, Iran’s main trans-shipment hub on Kharg Island which manages almost all of its oil exports remains untouched.

If the conflict de-escalates within a month, oil prices may return to their usual levels. "A similar situation was observed last year, for example, in October, the price of oil reached $80 per barrel and then dropped back in less than three weeks," Dmitry Skryabin, a portfolio manager at Alfa-Capital, noted. However, market players do not anticipate prices dropping below $65 per barrel as it happened in early June. "Even though the key straits in the region have not been actually blocked, carriers and insurers have already raised the costs for oil deliveries from that region," Lyudmila Rokotyanskaya from BCS Investment World noted. She also does not rule out the prices returning to a level of $80 per barrel in the event of more active strikes on energy infrastructure facilities of both countries.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kiev delays releasing bodies of fallen soldiers to relatives

On Monday, Ukraine confirmed receiving another 1,248 bodies of deceased servicemen. That said, Russian presidential aide and head of the Russian delegation at talks with Ukraine in Istanbul Vladimir Medinsky said that this stage of the exchange had been concluded. Overall, the Russian side has handed over 6,060 bodies to Kiev and received the remains of 78 Russian soldiers. Such a difference is caused by the significantly high level of Ukrainian losses and the fact that the bodies were collected following an offensive in the Kursk Region after regaining control over it, experts explained.

Read also
What is known about repatriation of fallen troops’ remains, Russia-Ukraine POW swaps

That said, various Kiev representatives have cautioned that a lengthy period of identification of bodies is ahead. For instance, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov emphasized on social networks that "an important and crucial identification stage is ahead. This is a complex and delicate process which will allow each family to obtain answers." Such statements made observers wonder as to whether the Kiev regime is planning on continuing to prolong the procedure of identifying and releasing the bodies to their relatives for burial.

"Meanwhile, judging from media reports, some of the bodies handed over have already been identified by relatives," military expert Vladimir Yevseyev from the Institute of CIS Countries told the newspaper. "The lists compiled based on the documents found on the deceased were also of help. And due to this, the warnings by the Kiev regime about the lengthy identification process of the bodies received are certainly symptomatic," he explained.

According to Yevseyev, the Ukrainian side was initially not particularly willing to receive 6,000 bodies of troops at once because, among other things, this confirms the Ukrainian army’s high loss rate. However, official Kiev continues to maintain that the total volume of Ukraine’s combat losses is approximately 30,000, even though as many Ukrainian troops have been lost in the Kursk Region alone since last August before they were driven out in April 2025. According to various estimates, overall, the Ukrainian military losses have amounted to 300,000 - 400,000 troops.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US weighs new visa restrictions targeting 36 countries

The Trump administration wants to restrict entry to citizens of 36 countries, including one from the post-Soviet space. Earlier, it included 12 countries in its visa blacklist, mostly African ones. The US Department of State insists that their nationals are involved in terrorist, anti-Semitic or anti-US activities. Donald Trump signals that no counteraction or discontent will make him abandon fulfilling his main electoral promise: to block the flow of illegal immigrants.

Trump’s team is getting ready for lawsuits in the US and the pushback on the part of Democratic factions in Congress. However, judging from the actions and statements by the White House’s representatives, it seems that it is much less concerned with the international response. American studies scholar Pavel Sharikov in a conversation with the newspaper noted that the US is unlikely to experience any serious consequences such as the significant worsening of relations with the countries whose citizens may be banned from entry. After all, there is always a possibility that the bans won’t be as harsh as declared.

"As we recall, during his first term, Trump already tried to introduce the so-called Muslim ban, that is, a complete ban on entry of Muslim states nationals and this hardly affected anything. In the end, the restrictions targeted not the countries themselves but some categories of their residents. For example, the poor and marginalized segments of the population. In any case, above all, Trump is concerned not about ties with other countries but about what is going on in the US. So, from the point of view of his general policy course and electoral promises, this initiative is seen as justified, at least, in the eyes of his voters," the expert said.

 

Izvestia: Ruble may strengthen by late June

By the end of June, the Russian currency may settle at a level of below 75 rubles/$, according to a consensus forecast by Izvestia. This is the result of rising prices on energy products due to a new wave of conflict in the Middle East: over the past couple of days, oil quotations have surged by 10%, reaching around $70 per barrel. Additionally, by the end of the month, the ruble will be traditionally supported by the tax period. There are also other fundamental factors in its favor such as talks on settling the Ukrainian conflict, trade wars and a high key rate.

With growing oil prices, the revenue of both Russian companies and the country’s budget is increasing from oil exports in the ruble equivalent. Therefore, the cash surplus of Russia’s trade balance is growing, Freedom Finance Global analyst Vladimir Chernov reiterated. He added that the supply of foreign currency on the domestic market is growing while demand has remained the same which leads to its decreased value in relation to the Russian ruble.

"Therefore, amid the military escalation in the Middle East, and the resulting growing global oil prices, the value of the Russian national currency is being boosted somewhat," Chernov said.

On the other hand, lately, the ruble has not been as strongly linked to oil prices as before. For example, in early April, the drop in oil quotations amounted to 20%, while the ruble rate got even a bit stronger, by 1.5%, Ivan Yefanov, an analyst at the Tsifra Broker investment company, noted.

Additionally, Sovcombank Chief Analyst Mikhail Vasilyev reiterated that export revenues from oil sales get to the domestic market with a several months’ delay. Therefore, the main impact of the current surge of oil prices will be seen in August.

The current general geopolitical situation has a positive impact on the ruble rate. Ongoing talks on settling the Ukrainian conflict also serve as a contributing factor, Finam analyst Alexander Potavin reiterated.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Iran-Israel conflict deepens and anti-Trump protests divide US society
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 16th
Read more
Russia honors its commitments, transfers 6,060 bodies to Ukraine — chief negotiator
According to Vladimir Medinsky, Russia has received 78 bodies of Russian soldiers from the Ukrainian side
Read more
Israeli jets violate Turkey’s airspace — newspaper
The journalist also pointed out that the Israeli Air Force uses Syrian and Iraqi airspace to attack Iran
Read more
Iran’s parliament approves strategic partnership treaty with Russia — embassy
On January 17, following talks in the Kremlin, Russian and Iranian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian signed the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries
Read more
Iran launches missile attack on Israeli territory — IDF
According to the report, defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat
Read more
Israeli defense chief warns Khamenei may share Saddam Hussein’s fate over war crimes
Israel Katz added that Tel-Aviv would continue to carry out strikes on military targets in Tehran throughout the day
Read more
More than 100,000 Israelis unable to return home — minister
Miri Regev stressed that the Israeli authorities were working to resolve this issue
Read more
Iran uses advanced missile in attack on Israel — Iranian Defense Ministry
Earlier, ground forces commander Major General Kioumars Heydari said that Iran attacked Tel Aviv, Haifa and other Israeli military facilities with "advanced weapons"
Read more
Iran delivering more missile strikes on Israel — agency
Tasmin news agency did not say however how many projectiles have been fired
Read more
Washington cancels Russia-US meeting on eliminating irritants — Foreign Ministry
As Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted, the Russian side hopes the pause they have taken will not last too long
Read more
Trump says not really pursuing talks with Iran — news agency
The US president said he wants a "real end" to the conflict, not a ceasefire
Read more
Trump reluctant to sanction Russia, says is waiting to see if a deal on Ukraine is there
Reporters asked the US head of state on the sidelines of a G7 summit in the Canadian resort area of Kananaskis on Monday why wait to sanction Moscow
Read more
Israel eliminates new Iranian top military commander — army
According to the press service, Major General Ali Shadmani "served as War-Time Chief of Staff and Commander of the Emergency Command of the Iranian Armed Forces"
Read more
Russia honors its commitments under Istanbul accords — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed that a lot has been done to implement the agreements that were reached in Istanbul
Read more
US-Russia relations normalization process put on ice — Kremlin aide
"Now, obviously, some kind of an agreement will be reached between the US State Department and the Russian Foreign Ministry on where and when to hold the next meeting," Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Iran’s neighbors fear being dragged into conflict with Israel — Bloomberg
Sources said that certain regional powers have privately voiced support for efforts to derail Iran’s nuclear program, which they have long taken issue with
Read more
No credible evidence that Iran is close to creating nuclear weapons — UK diplomat
Former UK Ambassador to Tehran Richard Dalton noted that US intelligence sees no signs that Iran is taking any steps toward nuclear weaponization
Read more
Trump requests National Security Council meeting be held — TV host
Journalist Lawrence Jones reported that the US president will leave for Washington immediately after dinner with the heads of state of the Group of Seven countries in Canada
Read more
Trump describes West’s decision to abandon G8 format as huge mistake
"Vladimir Putin doesn't want to talk because he was very insulted when he got thrown out of the G8," the US president said
Read more
Iran strikes Rafael weapons factory, sources say
No further details have been disclosed regarding the extent of the damage or the factory’s specific location
Read more
Twelve Russian scientists leave Tehran, return to Moscow from Baku
Two more participants will return tomorrow by flights organized by the Russian side for those who fled Iran amid the conflict
Read more
Iranian missile strikes on Israel completely cripple Tel Aviv — news agency
It is noted that the missile strikes resulted in power outages and disrupted fuel supplies
Read more
Russia calls damage from sanctions against it main outcome of G7 summit
The 51st G7 Summit is taking place from June 15 to 17 in Canada
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat warns of risks to Iran’s Bushehr NPP
Sergey Ryabkov emphasized that "the military standoff needs to stop in order to stabilize the situation"
Read more
Press review: Moscow sees no peace intent in Kiev as US aids Ukraine strikes
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 11th
Read more
Russia recognizes that US-Iranian talks will not take place — senior diplomat
Russia believes that there is no alternative to political and diplomatic methods, Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Iran hasn’t hit Israel with all its missile might yet — IRGC
When the time comes, Iran will deploy its most advanced systems, Ahmad Vahidi said
Read more
IRGC targets Mossad headquarters, Israeli military intel buildings in missile strike
As previously reported, Israel’s Glilot military intel base near Tel Aviv was hit by IRGC’s missile strike
Read more
Israel underestimates Iran’s ability to regroup after losing military commanders — expert
Trita Parsi added that "Iranian missiles are successful in penetrating all layers of Israel’s air defense systems"
Read more
IAEA detects 'direct impact' on nuclear facility in Iran’s Natanz
The IAEA also reported that it has not detected any changes at the nuclear facilities in Esfahan and Fordow
Read more
Trump says he may send Vance or Witkoff to meet with Iran — journalist
"It depends what happens when I get back," the US leader said
Read more
No compensations for termination of Russian gas purchases — EC
Dan Jorgen noted that EU countries having effective contracts for Russian gas-purchases would be offered to sever them on the basis of "force majeure" so that not pay compensations for early termination
Read more
Washington's imperialist amibitions fuel unrest in Middle East — expert
Alberto Bradanini dismissed the Western narrative that Iran is a nuclear threat
Read more
Trump wants a 'real end' to Iranian nuclear weapons — journalist
Earlier, the US president noted that his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was mistaken in saying that the US leader left the G7 summit in Canada to work on a ceasefire in the Middle East
Read more
Arab, Islamic foreign ministers urge Israel to stop strikes on Iran
The top diplomats affirm "the imperative need to halt Israeli hostilities against Iran"
Read more
Israel starts using Iron Beam laser weapon system to intercept missiles — embassy
The system was first used in combat conditions in the conflict with Iran
Read more
Resolution of Iran crisis should lead to regional de-escalation — G7 leaders
Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror, G7 leaders said in a joint statement
Read more
US redeploys refueling aircraft to Europe following escalation between Israel, Iran
Similar reports came later from Fox News
Read more
US naval vessels used to defend Israel against Iranian missile attacks — TV
The media still noted that the number of US interceptions remained "relatively low"
Read more
Russia, US keeping in contact about Iran — deputy foreign minister
Sergey Ryabkov said that the issue of Iran was raised during Russia's contacts with US representatives
Read more
Trump encouraging Vance, Witkoff to meet with Iranian officials — NYT
According to the newspaper, should such a meeting take place, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will likely represent the Islamic republic
Read more
Delegation from Afghanistan departs to SPIEF
According to the report, the delegation is headed by Minister of Agriculture Attaullah Omari
Read more
Israel gave opportunity for dialogue on Iran, now aims to win militarily — Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister underscored that Israel will do its best to achieve its goals
Read more
Only Putin or Xi could put an end to Iran-Israel conflict — Maduro
Venezuelan President added that Iran has the right to self-defense and may close the Strait of Hormuz, if necessary
Read more
Iran announces start of 'even larger, more devastating' attack on Israel
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps added that Israel, "despite extensive aid of the US and Western countries and possession of most modern and advanced defense technologies," could not counter Iranian missiles
Read more
FACTBOX: Oil refinery strikes and radiation leaks – 5 days of Israel-Iran escalation
At least 1,800 people have received wounds and injuries after Israel’s attacks on Iran, Iranian Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi stated
Read more
US diplomatic missions in Israel to be closed on June 17 due to conflict
The diplomats emphasized that "the US Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel"
Read more
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army training center, air defense radars over past day
Kiev loses 1,320 troops in all frontline areas over past day
Read more
Bazan Group’s refineries in Haifa shut down as Iranian attack impacts power station — TV
According to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, the power station producing steam and electricity was significantly damaged in the attack
Read more
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Read more
US allows Israel to attack Iran, says Iranian president
Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that "the Iranian people must unite and strongly resist aggression"
Read more
West trying to keep status quo globally resisting developing states’ influence — Novak
The desire to maintain dominant positions in the global economy leads to bilateral agreements being ‘pushed’ instead of multilateral ones, which results in a new round of regionalization, the Russian deputy prime minister added
Read more
Liberation of Petrovskogo in Donbass region paves way for offensive toward Dnepropetrovsk
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the liberation of Petrovskogo in the DPR
Read more
North Korea to send 1,000 combat engineers, 5,000 workers to rebuild Kursk Region – Shoigu
According to Sergey Shoigu, Moscow and Pyongyang also plan to create memorials for the Korean soldiers who died while liberating the Kursk Region
Read more
Air defenses down 147 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight
According to the Defense Ministry, Russian air defenses have intercepted and destroyed a total of 198 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones since late hours of June 16
Read more
Iranian strikes on energy infrastructure could paralyze Israel’s economy — TV
According to the media, Israeli attacks on Iran’s energy infrastructure would not have the same destabilizing effect
Read more
Three people killed in Israeli strike on Iranian state TV building — news agency
The Iranian Foreign Ministry called the strike a war crime
Read more
Trump cutting short his visit to G7 summit, returning to Washington — White House
The US president will be dealing with "many important matters", White House press secretary Caroline Leavitt said
Read more
Iran to continue operations against Israel until its complete destruction — IRGC
Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program
Read more
Kremlin aware of Israeli PM’s statement about 'change of government in Iran'
Dmitry Peskov added that the Kremlin condemns "the actions that have led to such a dangerous escalation in tensions" in the Middle East
Read more
US did not approach Iran with proposal to engage in peace talks — Trump
The US president emphasized that Tehran "should have taken the deal that was on the table" as it "would have saved a lot of lives"
Read more
'Strategic error': Macron on attempt to change power in Iran by outside force
Commenting on the standoff between Israel and Iran, the French president urged the sides to halt strikes on civilian targets
Read more
Several killed, ten injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk — authorities
According to the report, one of the strikes destroyed a multi-story apartment building
Read more
US involvement in Iran war could end American empire, Trump’s presidency — Tucker Carlson
Other nations would like to see that, and this is a perfect way to scuttle the USS America on the shores of Iran, US journalist said
Read more
Shoigu arrives in Pyongyang, scheduled to meet with North Korea’s Kim
This is Russian Security Council Secretary's third visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in almost three months
Read more
RDIF chief estimates cost of anti-Russia sanctions to US at $300 bln
Kirill Dmitriev commented on a post by a foreign journalist, containing an assessment of the damage to the US economy of anti-Russia sanctions
Read more
Russia’s FAB bomb strike destroys Ukrainian army platoon in western Donetsk region
The FAB bomb strike also destroyed Ukrainian military equipment, including Baba-Yaga hexacopter drones, the source added
Read more
Iranian president warns of tougher response to Israel if US fails to rein it in
According to the Iranian president, Israel’s attempt to destabilize his country was met with a severe retaliatory strike, and it "sustained heavy losses"
Read more
Explosions rock ammunition depots near Kiev — newspaper
Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko also said there was a fire at night in the warehouses in the Svyatoshinsky district of the capital
Read more
Israeli military command’s calculations groundless — senior Russian diplomat
"Common sense and the return to the negotiating table are needed instead of the escalatory pathway and the military spiral," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Israeli-Iranian conflict rapidly escalating — Kremlin
"So far, the situation is moving toward an even greater escalation," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Iran detains 28 people on suspicion of spying for Israel since start of newest escalation
According to the report, over a dozen special operations have been held since June 13
Read more
Conflict between Iran, Israel to be short-lived, experts predict
"Oil markets are heading into a peak demand period in the US and will be looking for signs of stabilization rather than further escalation," Mukesh Sahdev said
Read more
What is known about repatriation of fallen troops’ remains, Russia-Ukraine POW swaps
The Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow is ready to hand over an additional 2,239 Ukrainian soldiers’ bodies to Kiev
Read more
Israeli, US air defenses have no answer for some of Iran's missiles — US expert
Daniel Davis said that the US should not join Israel’s military operation against Iran
Read more
Grossi fails to confirm Israeli intel findings on Iran’s nuclear program
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General stressed that "the accumulation of uranium enriched at 60%, which is almost military level, is a source of legitimate concern"
Read more
Press review: Hopes for Israeli-Iranian diplomacy dim as oil prices fluctuate amid crisis
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 17th
Read more
Hungary, Slovakia blocked Brussels plan to reject Russian energy resources
Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto noted that this plan will lead to a rise in energy prices in Europe and will do harm to the economy of the entire European Union
Read more
Press review: Iran-Israel conflict deepens and anti-Trump protests divide US society
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 16th
Read more
West gave green light to Israel’s attacks on journalists as it did in Ukraine
Christelle Neant emphasized that "Israel, just like the Ukrainian army and the government, is very much afraid of the truth, afraid of journalists, because they publish the truth about the IDF’s war crimes."
Read more
Netanyahu names third goal of operation in Iran – to destroy 'axis of terror'
Previously, Israel declared two objectives for its operation: to put an end to Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs
Read more
Netanyahu sees possibility of power change in Iran
"Millions of Iranians see it, and this is not the first case", Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said
Read more
Advance in Dnepropetrovsk region leads to liberation of Krasnoarmeysk — DPR head
Denis Pushilin also reported intense street fighting in Chasov Yar, noting that the enemy continues to shift reserves in a bid to hold their positions
Read more
Int’l community’s reaction to Israeli attack on Iran 'good lesson for everyone' — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia continues monitoring the situation in this regard
Read more
Arab, Islamic countries urge to refrain from nuclear weapons in Middle East
Against the backdrop of "unprecedented escalation of tensions in the Middle East," the ministers urged to refrain "from targeting nuclear facilities that are under International IAEA safeguards"
Read more
Zelensky, Israel seek to draw US into conflict — Ukrainian politician
Viktor Medvedchuk recalled that the new US administration, led by President Donald Trump, came to power with a peace-oriented agenda
Read more
Iran strikes Tel Aviv, Haifa with 'new weapons,' plans step up attacks soon — general
Earlier, air-raid alerts sounded in Israel, including in Tel Aviv, in connection with the Iranian missile attack
Read more
Mini missiles increase Pantsir round of munitions four times
High Precision Complexes Holding has created an airspace monitoring system comprising mini radars that detect low-signature drones
Read more
Iran shoots down MQ-9 Reaper drone launched from Israel near Iraqi border — TV
According to the report, the aerial target was destroyed over the city of Dehloran
Read more
Situation around Iran's nuclear program more complex now — Kremlin
Previous reports have suggested that Russia might take custody of Iran’s uranium stockpile
Read more
Israeli military detects more missile launches from Iran
Sirens sounded "in several areas in northern Israel" after the identification of Iranian missiles
Read more
Lavrov urges global community to intensify efforts to ease Israeli-Iranian tensions
The Russian foreign minister called for resolving all emerging issues at the negotiating table
Read more
US disbands working group set up to pressure Russia into Ukraine deal — agency
According to the sources, the group was established this spring but suspended its activity in May when it became clear to its members that the US president was reluctant to plunge into confrontation with Moscow
Read more
IN BRIEF: New arms, blasts: what is known about exchange of strikes between Israel, Iran
US President Donald Trump said he expects the destruction of Iran's nuclear program without Washington's involvement
Read more
Top diplomats of Russia, Indonesia to talk economic cooperation ahead of SPIEF
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the two top diplomats will exchange opinions "on a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda"
Read more
Trump dismisses US intel chief's assertion Iran not building nuclear weapon
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said the US intelligence community was closely monitoring Iran's nuclear activities
Read more
Ukraine, Europe plotting 'bloody provocations' against Russia — SVR
According to Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, Ukrainian special services have established the closest cooperation with the intelligence agencies of Britain
Read more
Russian troops breach Ukrainian defenses near Verkhnekamenskoye in Donetsk region — expert
Andrey Marochko said that the Ukrainian military is currently trying to hold its key positions and "fierce battles are raging" near Verkhnekamenskoye
Read more
Natanz site hit hardest among Iran's nuclear facilities — Grossi
IAEA Director General added that no inspections are currently being conducted for safety reasons
Read more
Top Israeli diplomat tells EU’s Kallas that strikes on Iran boost European security
Gideon Sa'ar stressed that Israel did not finish the job and will act to complete it
Read more
Iran repels Israel’s attempted attack on Tabriz airport — agency
The current situation in the city is reportedly calm, being controlled by the law enforcement
Read more